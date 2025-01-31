Miley Cyrus' Version of Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry" Will Blow You Away

Throughout her career, Miley Cyrus has proven that her covers are just as impressive as her original songs, and we may have pinpointed one of her best cover ever.

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of The Voice on Monday, February 3 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In 2018, in a live performance for BBC, the former fan-favorite Coach of The Voice during Seasons 11 and 13 delivered an unforgettably powerful version of Ariana Grande's epic "No Tears Left to Cry." Grande fans know the song resonates deeply with the Wicked star, and Cyrus performed it with the respect and emotion it deserves!

Watch Miley Cyrus' passionate cover of "No Tears Left to Cry" here.

Looking stunning dressed in all black, Cyrus belted out the song's iconic, heartfelt lyrics, backed by Mark Bronson on guitar and a heavenly-sounding strings section.

Cyrus' trademark "gruffy" vocals really shine, giving the song even more of a desperate yet triumphant tone. Like her fellow Voice alum, Cyrus goes all in when singing this, and when she's finished, fans can tell that the performance takes a lot out of her emotionally.

It's a song close to Grande's heart, and Cyrus did it justice.

Aside from her legendary music career, the 32-year-old has been known to host a few specials now and then. She memorably starred alongside Dolly Parton in 2022 for Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas and helped ring in the New Year with Pete Davidson during special television events.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Wowed on NYE in These Matching Animal Print Outfits

Miley Cyrus during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California; Ariana Grande attends the 2025 National Board Of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 07, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images; TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

As it turns out, Cyrus fans and Saturday Night Live diehards have reason to celebrate. The star has just been announced as a performer for SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, the music event of the year.

Information about the February 14 live event can be found here, and just a heads up. the lineup is incredible. There's no better way to spend Valentine's Day than cuddling up on the couch and watching the music world's biggest stars pay tribute to one of the most iconic shows in history.

Here's what to know about "No Tears Left to Cry"

Released in 2018 as the lead single off Grande's fourth studio album, Sweetener, "No Tears Left to Cry" made an immediate impact in the music world. A commercial and critical success, the song is a reflection of Grande moving on emotionally after the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, a terrorist attack that occurred during one of her tour stops.

TIME said of the track:

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Is At Her Best Channeling Janis Joplin As She Belts "Maybe" (VIDEO)

"Grande made a song about resilience because she has had to be resilient, in ways that are difficult to imagine, after a terrorist detonated a bomb outside her May 22, 2017, concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people and leaving more than 500 injured. What happened is part of the song, but the song is not about what happened. Instead of being elegiac, it's joyful and lush."

"No Tears Left to Cry" peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100, spending a total of 27 weeks on the chart.