Miley Cyrus' a Cappella "Wrecking Ball" Is So Phenomenal, It Doesn't Sound Real

Former The Voice Coach Miley Cyrus showed off her pipes by casually belting out her hit "Wrecking Ball" without any instruments or even a microphone, and she was terrific. Check it out, below.

On Instagram Live six years ago, Cyrus briefly forgot how her hit song started, but once she remembered, she had the whole song at her fingertips. Sitting at home, the pop star sounded as good as she does on the album, and viewers were thrilled.

Via the Live, one viewer commented, "Girl UR VOICE IS A RAINBOW," and on the YouTube upload, another wrote, "Pipes man. Friggin amazing voice." Play it and hear for yourself, below.

About "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus

Her first number-one hit, "Wrecking Ball" was a single from Cyrus's 2013 album Bangerz. In the years since its debut, Cyrus has expressed her appreciation for the song but some mixed feelings over its provocative music video, in which she appeared naked on a wrecking ball.

"I had to, like, experience heartbreak to get to that song. I had to live it," Cyrus reflected in 2020 on Essentials Radio. "Again, it wasn't a song that got sent to me on a demo and I just go 'Cut it.' I was living it publicly. And again, getting shamed at that time for the nudity in the video, and me pushing sexual boundaries."

"But I look at my life...and I persevere," added Cyrus. "I've been through my relationship ... and perseverance is a word that I relate to, and I'm proud of, and glad that it can describe me as a person."

"Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever," Cyrus joked on The Zach Sang Show in 2017, according to Independent. "I am never living that down...I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball, no matter how much I frolic with Emu [her dog] I am always the naked girl on the wrecking ball."

She continued, "I should have thought of how long that was going to follow me around. It's my worst nightmare, that song being played at my funeral — that is my worst nightmare."