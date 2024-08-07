Miley Cyrus & Billy Idol Are a Match Made in Heaven with Electric "Rebel Yell" Duet

The former Voice Coach and iconic rocker performed together for the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

In 2016, fans attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol collaboration, as the former Voice Coach and the rock legend tore the house down with a high-octane rendition of Idol's classic "Rebel Yell."

Watch the fiery Las Vegas performance here.

Talk about putting on a show! Idol hasn't lost an ounce of the rasp behind his iconic vocals, and Cyrus' trademark range and control perfectly complement the song's singalong chorus. The two looked so comfortable, and we can't help but notice their matching platinum blonde hair. Everything about the performance was pitch-perfect, from their vocals to their outfits.

If you were in Vegas that night, consider yourself lucky.

As one of the most legendary rockers of his generation, any praise from Idol is praise worthy of receiving, and Cyrus clearly has Idol's respect. In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Idol revealed that after working with her in 2016 (and many times since then), he appreciates Cyrus' work ethic.

"She really works hard at what she does. I've watched her rehearsing," explained Idol. "She has a lot of fun, but she takes it seriously, rather like what I do... We're having a lot of fun, but we're being serious at the same time. So there's a little bit of both going on."

Billy Idol and Miley Cyrus perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/WireImage

What to know about "Rebel Yell" by Billy Idol

Today, "Rebel Yell" is one of Idol's most recognizable and well-known songs, but somewhat surprisingly, it failed to achieve commercial success when it was initially recorded in 1983. As the headlining track off Idol's second studio album of the same name, the song barely cracked the top 50 in the United States and United Kingdom singles charts, topping out at #46 on the Billboard Hot 100.

During an appearance on VH1 Storytellers, Idol revealed the inspiration for writing the song: He was hanging out with The Rolling Stones while taking swigs from a bottle of bourbon whiskey called (you guessed it) Rebel Yell. Idol wasn't familiar with the brand, but he decided to write a song called "Rebel Yell" nonetheless.

Upon the song's release, prominent '80s music mag Music Box bestowed rave reviews upon "Rebel Yell," declaring that it "combines the tough swagger and high-powered drive of 'White Wedding' with the decadent dance focus of 'Dancing With Myself,'" a sentiment that still holds up in 2024!