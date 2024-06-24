Biden Takes Lead in Fox News Poll; Trump & Fox Claim Biden Will Be on Drugs at Debate: A Closer Look

Seth Holds a Surprise Inspection of His Monologue Writers in June 2024

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers New This Week? June 24, 2024

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new this week, or is it in reruns? Here's what to know about who's sitting down with Seth Meyers the weeks of June 24 and July 1.

Since 2014, Late Night with Seth Meyers has delivered in-depth interviews, fun segments with Meyers' fellow Saturday Night Live alums like Will Ferrell, Rachel Dratch, and Will Forte, and, of course, hilarious, sanity-restoring installments of "A Closer Look" three times a week.

And Late Night fans can officially put their "four more years!" signs away — when it comes to Seth Meyers' tenure on the show, that is. The Host has officially signed on to stay behind Studio 8G's Late Night desk through 2028.

“Over the last 10 years, Seth has resonated with his audience night after night with a sharp monologue and established segments such as ‘A Closer Look’ and ‘Day Drinking,’” Katie Hockmeyer, Executive Vice President, Late Night Programming, NBCUniversal Entertainment, shared in a statement. “We’re so happy to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm and watch him continue to elevate the success of Late Night."

So who's on Late Night the week of June 24, and is a repeat? Check out everything you need to know below.

Actor Will Ferrell, comedian John Oliver, actress Rachel Dratch, comedian Bowen Yang during the sketch “Second Chance Theatre” on Late Night With Seth Meyers on June 12, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers new this week, June 24, 2024?

No.

Late Night is taking a brief hiatus. Check out the schedule for the episodes re-airing the week of June 24 below.

Monday, June 24: Ed O’Neill, Nikki Glaser and Amor Towles.

Jon Theodore sits-in with the 8G Band. (Original air date 5/14/24)

Tuesday, June 25: Jon Hamm and Bowen Yang & Matt Rogers.

Tico Torres sits-in with the 8G Band. (Original air date 6/13/24)

Wednesday, June 26: Sandra Oh, Retta and musical guest Ben Platt.

Roni Kaspi sits-in with the 8G Band. (Original air date 6/3/24)

Thursday, June 27: Lupita Nyong’o and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. (Original air date 6/19/24)

Friday, June 28: David Ortiz and John Early.

Roni Kaspi sits-in with the 8G Band. (Original air date 6/6/24)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and host Seth Meyers during "Day Drinking" on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1529, June 3, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

When will Late Night with Seth Meyers be back?

Late Night with Seth Meyers comes back with new episodes on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The break is also an excellent opportunity to revisit some of the funniest entries in Late Night's "Day Drinking" series featuring Kelly Clarkson, Kristen Stewart, Dua Lipa, and Julia Louis Dreyfus.