Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, November 9, 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Bill Burr and Sarah Sherman Try to Spell Mk.gee's Name

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, or a repeat? Here's what to know about the November 9 episode.

The November 2, 2024 Saturday Night Live was one for the history books.

Not only did the episode feature comedian John Mulaney returning as Host for a sixth time, but the Musical Guest was "Femininomenon" phenom Chappell Roan in her SNL debut. The episode also opened with a special surprise appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris in a cold open where she played opposite her twin, SNL alum Maya Rudolph.

Since SNL was new last weekend, you might be wondering if Saturday Night Live is new this week.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, November 9, 2024?

Yes!

Who is this week's SNL Host?

Bill Burr.

Bill Burr appears at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

The Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and podcaster returns for his second time as Host. Burr previously hosted Saturday Night Live on October 10, 2020 with Musical Guest Jack White.

Who is the musical guest?

Mk.gee.

Mk.gee performing on April 10, 2024. Photo: Disney/Christopher Willard

The singer-songwriter, producer, and guitarist is making his SNL debut. Following his 2024 critically-acclaimed debut album, Two Star & the Dream Police, Mk.gee released his latest single, "Rockman," back in October. After SNL, Mk.gee will continue his world tour in December with a string of sold out shows across Australia.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

Check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience an episode live in Studio 8H. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

If you missed out on the ticket lottery, there's still a chance to request standby tickets. For more info, head over to our SNL standby ticket guide.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock anytime.