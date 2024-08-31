Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, August 31 2024? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, or is it a repeat? Here's everything to know about the August 31 episode's Host and Musical Guest.

It's Labor Day Weekend, which means we're inching ever closer to the end of summer — and the start of another season of Saturday Night Live.

Following the May 18 finale, members of the Season 49 cast took their comedy across the country. Sarah Sherman starred in her own live show, Sarah Squirm: Live + in the Flesh, while fellow performers James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker, and Andrew Dismukes brought the laughs with their Summer Jobs Tour. And it's not too late to catch Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner headlining at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, CT on September 6.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, SNL Season 49 cast Nwodim, Gardner, Mikey Day and Marcello Hernández traveled to the City of Lights to talk about the upcoming Season 50 — so it's safe to say everyone's had a great summer.

Outside of their summer travels, cast and crew also received critical nods from the Television Academy. The show earned 18 Emmy nominations for the 2023-2024 season, including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series.

As we patiently await Season 50 updates, fans might be wondering: Is SNL new tonight?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, August 24, 2024?

No.

NBC will re-air the SNL December 16, 2023 episode hosted by Kate McKinnon with musical guest Billie Eilish.

Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, and Ego Nwodim during the “Farm Song” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1852 on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Photo: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC

This episode was extra special because, though McKinnon was an SNL cast member from 2012 to 2022 across 11 seasons, it was her first time hosting.

"My name's Kate," she told the excited crowd during her opening monologue. "I used to work here, and now I'm back at my old job! This is so weird, to be doing 'the monologue.' I don't really like to talk in my own voice—that's kind of why I got into this racket in the first place."

The hilarious episode featured cameos by fellow SNL alums Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph, who joined McKinnon for her opening monologue, and standout sketches like "ABBA Christmas" and "Tampon Farm."

This marked Eilish's third musical appearance on SNL, having first performed in 2019 and then again in 2021 when she pulled double duty as Host and musical guest. For the December 16 episode, Eilish performed "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack, and covered the holiday classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Christmas in July August, anyone?

Billie Eilish, accompanied by Finneas, performs “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” on Saturday Night Live Episode 1852 on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Live?

If you want to see all the action live, check out all the info on how to enter the SNL ticket lottery to experience Season 50 in person. The SNL ticket lottery is held in the month of August every year.

How can I watch old episodes of Saturday Night Live?

