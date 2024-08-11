"We put the 'hospital' in 'hospitality,'" the "Birds of a Feather" singer says in the hilariously bleak commercial parody.

Finneas and Billie Eilish Star in SNL's Ad for Every Bad Hotel You've Stayed In

Billie Eilish knows about a "Bad Guy" — but how about a bad hotel?

The Grammy and Oscar winning singer-songwriter pulled double duty as Host and Musical Guest on the December 11, 2021 episode of Saturday Night Live. And in the night's "Hotel Ad" sketch, Eilish, Kate McKinnon, and her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas absolutely roasted the type of depressing hotel we've all stayed at. You know: The sterile, millennial-gray one with no personality and the barest of amenities.

"Hotel Ad" is arguably second to only McKinnon and Eilish's "Whiskers R We" team-up from the former SNL cast member's December 26, 2023 episode — and we got a bonus Eilish in the mix.

Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon's "Hotel Ad" is hilariously bleak

Eilish and McKinnon's Kathlyn and Kathreen star in the commercial for Business Garden Inn & Suites & Hotel Room Inn, dressed in matching uniforms.

"Other hotels provide relaxation, luxury and romance," Kathreen says as she stands in the hotel lobby next to Kathlyn, who adds, "...our rooms provide every comfort required by law."

What do those include? "Tiny soap in plastic, phone that blinks, Band-Aid-colored blanket, chair for suitcase, black and white photo of Ferris Wheel, blow dryer that goes "ooooooh," "a short glass wearing a little hat," and a small stain on a chair "in place you have to touch."

If that's enough for you to book a room, the hotel's concierge (Aidy Bryant) shares local tourist attractions you could enjoy — such as a mysteriously sketchy cave to explore.

"Visit us and see why TripAdvisor called us 'a stock photo you can sleep in,'" Kathlyn continues. "We put the 'hospital' in 'hospitality.'"

Kathreen describes where the Business Garden Inn & Suites is located which happens to be "between the DMV and a darkened Sonic. It’s the location that will make your Uber driver say, 'You sure?'”

Finneas, Kate McKinnon, and host Billie Eilish during the Hotel Ad sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1813 on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

Finneas plays a "chaotic" bellhop on SNL

Trevor the bellhop (Finneas) then takes center stage to list his own unique services to guests.

"I will drop your bags. I will scratch your car. I will watch Joe Rogan videos on my phone, no headphones," he deadpans. "If you’re a man I will tell you where the strip clubs are. I will offer to get you cocaine and then I will flake. I am chaos."

On her debut album, Eilish wondered, "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?" Hopefully travelers, will go anywhere else get a good night's sleep.

Watch "Hotel Ad" from Season 47, Episode 8, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live anytime on Peacock.