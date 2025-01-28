The collective pot is getting bigger each week on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2.

Deal or No Deal Island got off to a very rocky start for Season 2’s contestants after banking just one single dollar in the premiere episode. And now the tension is higher than ever after the arrival of Dr. Will Kirby, who put a certain player’s identity on blast.

How to Watch Watch Deal or No Deal Island Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Meet the Cast of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

While just a handful of contestants already knew Parvati Shallow from her iconic run on Survivor, she very carefully kept her “Black Widow” status on the down-low as she formed alliances with her fellow competitors. Dr. Will, however, threw a wrench in her gameplay strategy.

During Deal or No Deal Island's January 21 episode, the former Big Brother star revealed to the group that Parvati is also a fellow reality TV icon, having been on Survivor four times.

Parvati Shallow and Dr. Will Kirby appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

“I ‘accidentally’ outed Parvati. It was a ‘big mistake,’” Dr. Will said with air quotes in a confessional. “I know who Parvati is, and Parvati is notorious. She is untrustworthy; she preys on men's desires, and she's like a siren of the ocean. That is a threat. Maybe if I can get everyone looking at Parvati, that will take some heat off me."

Will Parvati seek her revenge or will that target stay on Dr. Will’s back? And what does Host Joe Manganiello have to say about all this? Here’s everything you need to know to watch Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 this week on NBC.

Is Deal or No Deal Island new tonight, January 28, 2025? Yes! A new episode of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 airs tonight, Tuesday, January 28, at 9/8c on NBC. The synopsis for Season 2, Episode 4 (“Throw and Tell”) reads: “Love is in the air as the remaining 11 players identify the biggest targets in the game; an unexpected competitor emerges as the Banker's biggest opponent.”

RELATED: Dr. Will Kirby Just Revealed Parvati's Big Secret on Deal or No Deal Island

The cast of Deal or No Deal Island appears on Season 2 Episode 3 "Chain of Command". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

When do new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 air? New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 air on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC, directly following new episodes of St. Denis Medical and Night Court. And be sure to stick around after Deal or No Deal Island to catch an all-new episode of The Irrational​.​ ​You can also catch reruns from Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 on Sunday nights on NBC. On February 2, Episode 3 (“Chain of Command”) will air at 8/7c, followed by a re-airing of Episode 4 (“Throw and Tell”) at 9/8c.

RELATED: Unexpected Friends Boston Rob & Joe Manganiello Have 3 Wild Things in Common

How to watch Deal or No Deal Island

You can watch Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC and stream new episodes the next day on Peacock. All 12 episodes from Season 1 are also available to watch at any time on NBC’s streaming platform.

For even more DONDI, check out the Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob on Peacock, NBC's YouTube, and NBC.com. New episodes of the after show are released on Wednesdays following new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2.