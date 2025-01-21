CK and La Shell Take Out a Huge Threat | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Dr. Will just revealed a key part of Parvati's strategy to the other Deal or No Deal Island players.

Dr. Will Kirby Just Revealed Parvati's Big Secret on Deal or No Deal Island

As if Dr. Will Kirby's late arrival to Banker's Island wasn't controversial enough, his gameplay on Deal or No Deal Island has centered around making fellow reality TV icon Parvati Shallow walk the plank.

When you know you have a big target on your back, what better way to distract the competition than by pointing out an even larger threat? When Parvati made her way to Banker's Island, she had no intention of revealing to her fellow players that she was a four-time castaway on Survivor; she knew those stats would land her in hot water. She's centered her strategy around allying with those who've recognized her and embracing her yoga teacher persona to connect with those who aren't privy to her past.

However, Dr. Will Kirby's chaotic arrival threw a massive wrench into Parvati's plan, and it all came to a head in Deal or No Deal Island's January 21 episode.

The DONDI players flipped out after Dr. Will revealed Parvati's big secret

The cast of Deal or No Deal Island appears on Season 2 Episode 3.. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Parvati put it perfectly when she said Dr. Will "came into the competition like a wrecking ball," instantly stirring the pot as he joined the players back at the Banker's Island camp. Eager to tell his rivals all about himself, Dr. Will's cocky demeanor instantly ruffled feathers. But the actual record-scratch moment came after Dr. Will's self-aggrandizing spiel when he gave the players a little tip for the game, gifted from a reality television winner.

"Not that anyone asked, but my, like, unsolicited advice for everyone here — Parvati, you've been on Survivor — like, enjoy the experience," Dr. Will told them, rendering the entire group speechless.

"Survivor?!" La Shell exclaimed in her private interview. "Wait a minute!"

"That was, like, somebody farting in an elevator," David Genat, Parvati's ally and Survivor Australia icon, exclaimed in his talking head interview. "It was absolutely brutal."

"In that moment, I saw her spirit lift from her body, and that spirit shed a tear," Phillip Solomon raved in his interview.

Needless to say, Parvati was less than thrilled by Will's "helpful advice" for the group. While leaving the conversation, Parvati mouthed to Will, "What the f--k?"

"Did I just say something?" Dr. Will asked. "My bad."

"You could hear a pin drop in that moment," Parvati said with dismay in her private interview. "Now my cover is blown, and I honestly don't think I can handle living with Dr. Will for the rest of this game. I think I might lose my mind."

The cast of Deal or No Deal Island appears on Season 2 Episode 3 "Chain of Command". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

It became increasingly evident that Dr. Will had every intention of exposing Parvati's big secret about her success on Survivor — this was not a "my bad" moment.

"I 'accidentally' outed Parvati," Dr. Will said with air quotes and a smirk in his private interview. "It was a 'big mistake.' I know who Parvati is, and Parvati is notorious. She is untrustworthy; she preys on men's desires, and she's like a siren of the ocean. That is a threat. Maybe if I can get everyone looking at Parvati, that will take some heat off me."

With Dr. Will aware of Parvati's "Black Widow" status, he hopes to redirect any animosity for him onto the Survivor icon, allowing his own Big Brother past to be brushed under the rug. Will his chaotic plan work? Only time will tell, and the Banker has big plans for these players.

