Is Chicago P.D. New Tonight? (September 11, 2024)

Atwater Tries to Stop His CI from Shooting an Offender | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Chicago P.D. is almost back. Our favorite Windy City cops have been hard at work filming Season 12, and Marina Squerciati even gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at their first days on set.

"And just like that...we back! Missed you loads,” she wrote under Instagram selfies with Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins and Jason Beghe. Squerciati's character, Kim Burgess, memorably ended Season 11 with an engagement (the third time's the charm) to Adam Ruzek (Flueger), making fans eager to see what comes next for the popular couple.

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (September 11, 2024)

Not quite. The summer hiatus ends in two weeks.

As much as Chi-hards want the new episodes, fans may find it bittersweet to see a season without Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton.

"It was a really hard decision, and I don’t know that there’s ever a right time," Spiridakos told NBC Insider about her exit. "I think I’ve been on the show for just over seven years, like seven and a half-ish years, and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there. That was really it. I’m so close with everybody. With our producers, Gwen, our writers, our cast, our crew. It was a really difficult and emotional time, for sure."

Who will be in the Chicago P.D. Season 12 cast?

Jason Beghe (Voight), Marina Squerciati (Burgess), Patrick John Flueger (Ruzek), and LaRoyce Hawkins (Atwater), and Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Torres) all remain on the main cast of Chicago P.D. They'll be joined by new face Toya Turner as officer Kiana Cook.

In fact, Turner's no stranger to the One Chicago family. In 2014, she played Peaches the Prostitute on an episode of Chicago Fire (Season 2, Episode 14, "Tonight's The Night"), and in 2016, she appeared on an episode of Chicago Med (Season 2, Episode 1, "Soul Care") as Jayna Miles. Joining the cast of Chicago P.D. officially completes her journey through the Chicago trifecta.

When does Season 12 of Chicago P.D. premiere?

