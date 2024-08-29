Tracy Spiridakos & Jesse Lee Soffer Share Smiling Selfie Together in Lisbon (PICS)

Chi-Hards may have bid farewell to Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). on Chicago P.D., but the bond between Spiridakos and Soffer is stronger than ever.

After tugging at our heartstrings with tearful goodbyes, the One Chicago co-stars are enjoying a grand post-P.D. vacay in Lisbon. It's always a delight getting an update from "Upstead," the beloved couple that Chi-Hards obsessed over for years on Chicago P.D. After solving dozens of high-stakes cases and navigating countless risky investigations as Halstead and Upton, it's lovely to see the P.D. duo kick back and relax on a much-deserved vacation. Soffer and Spiridakos have kept in touch following their P.D. exits — Spiridakos was in attendance for Soffer's 40th birthday celebration in April 2024 and was happy to jet-set off with her on-screen lover to celebrate the end of the summer.

Fans never tire of watching their behind-the-scenes relationship thrive. So Soffer and Spiridakos' latest social media posts are an absolute must-see for anyone missing the Upstead magic.

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) on Season 9 Episode 9, "No Way Out". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos are so cute on their Lisbon holiday

On August 29, Spiridakos and Soffer revealed they were enjoying a beautiful vacation in Lisbon together. Both P.D. stars took to social media to share photos from their European getaway.

"Europe is kinda cool 😘😘," Soffer captioned the Instagram slideshow jam-packed with vacation highlights. The first picture shows Soffer and Spiridakos cheese for a selfie. Scattering among the sightseeing photos and beautiful landmarks, Soffer shared selfies with Spiridakos, where they beam from ear to ear.

"Lisbon, you're a beauty ❤️," Spiridakos captioned the Instagram slideshow of vacation pictures, which also kick-started with the selfie of her cheesing with Soffer. Another photo shows Spiridakos enjoying dinner in front of a sparkling city skyline. After a series of Lisbon highlights, the final picture in Spiridakos' slideshow is a heart-shaped rock.

Tracy Spirdakos and Jesse Lee Soffer's P.D. exits

Chicago P.D. features an ever-revolving cast of Intelligence Unit members, but saying goodbye to a One Chicago fan favorite is never easy. Chi-Hards obsessed over Halstead and Upton's P.D. relationship — happily following their will-they-won't-they relationship and eventual marriage. Soffer's exit in Season 10 of Chicago P.D. threw a wrench in that cheery relationship, leading to a divorce in Season 11 that inspired some intense soul-searching from Upton that led her to explore a new chapter outside of the Windy City.

"It was a really hard decision, and I don’t know that there’s ever a right time," Spiridakos told NBC Insider about her exit. "I think I’ve been on the show for just over seven years, like seven and a half-ish years, and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there. That was really it. I’m so close with everybody. With our producers, Gwen, our writers, our cast, our crew. It was a really difficult and emotional time, for sure."

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey (Tracy Spiridakos) on Season 5 Episode 1, "Reform". Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC

Soffer has since moved on to star in Wolf Entertainment's F.B.I.

“I’ve thought so hard about how to answer this question—and there’s no good answer,” he told Variety about deciding to step away from Chicago P.D. “Except I was ready for more.”

