Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (September 11, 2024)

Is there a new Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 11, 2024?

Sadly, no.

Chicago Med is on summer hiatus until the Season 10 premiere, so there will sadly not be a new episode this week. But new episodes are coming soon. The Chicago Med cast is already back on set filming for the upcoming season.

"I don't go a season without coming back and at least catching up with Bobbin or the Dennises, who are our medical consultants, and make sure we get a chance to at least visit the hospital and remind ourselves what the atmosphere is in an E.D.—the rhythm in which life is really lived," Med actress Marlyne Barrett (Maggie) said in a 2022 NBC interview.