Is Chicago Med New Tonight? (September 11, 2024)
Find out when new Chicago Med episodes return on NBC.
Season 10 of Chicago Med is nearly here, and fans are excited.
Season 9 brought many twists and turns to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, and Season 10 will no doubt do the same. We're also getting some new faces, namely, Dr. Frost, played by Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet, and Dr. Caitlin Lenox, played by Parenthood alum Sarah Ramos. What dynamic will these new physicians bring to the emergency department? Only time will tell.
Read on, below, for details about the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med and the return of One Chicago Wednesdays.
Is there a new Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 11, 2024?
Sadly, no.
Chicago Med is on summer hiatus until the Season 10 premiere, so there will sadly not be a new episode this week. But new episodes are coming soon. The Chicago Med cast is already back on set filming for the upcoming season.
"I don't go a season without coming back and at least catching up with Bobbin or the Dennises, who are our medical consultants, and make sure we get a chance to at least visit the hospital and remind ourselves what the atmosphere is in an E.D.—the rhythm in which life is really lived," Med actress Marlyne Barrett (Maggie) said in a 2022 NBC interview.
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med?
Watch all nine seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Whether you want to relive Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Dr. Dr. Hannah Asher's (Jessy Schram) Season 9 romance or some of the nostalgic crossover episodes with Chicago P.D. and Fire, Peacock has what you need for the perfect One Chicago marathon.
When does Season 10 of Chicago Med premiere?
Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC. The show will assume its normal time slot this fall: Wednesdays at 8/7c. As always, episodes stream next day on Peacock.