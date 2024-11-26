Is a New Episode of St. Denis Medical on Tonight (November 26, 2024)?

The Thanksgiving holiday changes up a lot of routines, but will St. Denis Medical air a new episode?

NBC’s newest hit comedy St. Denis Medical premiered with a big splash and continues to bring the laughs each week. However, with the Thanksgiving holiday, some may wonder if the doctors and nurses on the show will deliver their dose of the best medicine this week.

Fortunately, we have all you need to know to ensure you don’t miss a second of St. Denis Medical and its newest episode.

Is St. Denis Medical new on November 26, 2024? Good news for all of you looking for something to watch with your family ahead of Thanksgiving: St. Denis Medical does air a new episode on Tuesday, November 26, on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re unable to tune in at that time, or simply want to re-watch the episode as soon as possible, you’re in luck. All episodes of St. Denis Medical drop exclusively on Peacock the morning after they air. So, if you want a quick binge-watch with the family over the holiday, the first four episodes of St. Denis Medical are the perfect choice.

The fourth episode of the new comedy will see nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) cross paths with the Emergency Department’s “mean girls” in her new role at the hospital. Among that popular clique is special guest star and Superstore alum Nico Santos, who's joining the cast for an episode. In short: it’s an episode fans of co-creator Justin Spitzer's Superstore won't want to miss.

If you can’t wait until tonight’s episode, you’re in luck. NBC released the above sneak peek of the episode featuring Alex and Matt (Mekki Leeper) in cahoots to demonstrate Alex’s new authority to the hospital staff. However, the caper backfires as Santos’ character swoops in and (totally reasonably) undermines her.

Will she ever get in the good graces of the hospital’s mean nurse clique? Curious fans will just have to tune in to the latest episode of St. Denis Medical to find out.

