Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (January 20, 2025)
Coaches Michael Bublé, Adam Levine, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini are gearing up for The Voice Season 27.
After Sofronio Vasquez was crowned as the Season 26 winner of The Voice, his Coach Michael Bublé is coming back to hold onto his title. The Canadian crooner will be joined by The Voice OG Adam Levine as well as returning Coach John Legend and newbie Kelsea Ballerini to share their guidance and expertise with the talented Artists in Season 27.
So what’s happening with The Voice this week? Is there a new episode airing tonight? Read on to find out everything you need to know about when new episodes of The Voice return on NBC.
Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight, January 20, 2025?
No, there is not a new episode of The Voice on tonight, Monday, January 20.
But the new group of Coaches will make their debut soon! Following The Voice Season 26 finale that aired in December 2024, new episodes of NBC’s singing competition show will premiere in February 2025.
When do new episodes of The Voice return?
The Voice premieres with a two-hour episode on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
During the premiere episode, Bublé, Levine, Legend, and Ballerini will start building their teams in the very first round of Blind Auditions.
Bublé and Levine already showed off their competitive sides in a silly behind-the-scenes video posted on the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer’s TikTok. It’s all in good fun, of course, as Levine said on Instagram in June 2024 that he’s “so excited” to return to The Voice.
“I cannot wait. I'm well rested. I'm ready to go," Levine said in a video to his fans at the time. "It's going to be great, and I can't wait. It's going to be awesome, let's go! Team Adam is back!"
How to watch The Voice
You can start watching The Voice Season 27 when it premieres on February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. Or stream the premiere episode the next day on Peacock.
To watch The Voice right now, all episodes from Season 26 with Bublé, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg are available to stream right now on Peacock.
The Voice’s YouTube channel is also full of videos from the show’s most memorable moments including past live performances and hilarious outtakes.