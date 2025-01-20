Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (January 20, 2025)

When do new episodes of The Voice return?

The Voice premieres with a two-hour episode on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

During the premiere episode, Bublé, Levine, Legend, and Ballerini will start building their teams in the very first round of Blind Auditions.

Bublé and Levine already showed off their competitive sides in a silly behind-the-scenes video posted on the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer’s TikTok. It’s all in good fun, of course, as Levine said on Instagram in June 2024 that he’s “so excited” to return to The Voice.

“I cannot wait. I'm well rested. I'm ready to go," Levine said in a video to his fans at the time. "It's going to be great, and I can't wait. It's going to be awesome, let's go! Team Adam is back!"