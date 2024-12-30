The Best Performances from the Top 5 Live Finale | The Voice | NBC

Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 30, 2024)

After Coach Michael Bublé and Sofronio Vasquez secured the winning title on The Voice Season 26, it’s only natural for fans to wonder when new episodes will return on NBC.

So what's next for The Voice? Read on for everything you need to know about when NBC's beloved singing competition show returns and what to watch in the meantime.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 30, 2024? No, unfortunately there won’t be a new episode of The Voice on tonight, December 30, 2024. The Voice Season 26 finale aired on December 10 on NBC and The Voice will return with all-new episodes when Season 27 premieres in February 2025. So hang tight, folks, The Voice will be back on our TVs in just a matter of weeks!

When do new episodes of The Voice return? The Voice returns with a new group of Coaches and brand new episodes when Season 27 premieres on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. Bublé, Adam Levine, and John Legend are all returning as Coaches on The Voice Season 27, and Kelsea Ballerini is making her debut.

Levine, who was a Coach for the first 16 seasons of The Voice, has said that he’s pumped to return after taking a break to spend some quality time with his family. “I cannot wait. I’m well rested. I’m ready to go,” Levine said in an Instagram video in June 2024. “It’s going to be awesome, let’s go! Team Adam is back!”

Legend, who took a brief hiatus in May 2024 after nine seasons on The Voice due to his busy schedule, assured fans he'd be back soon. At the time, Legend told Entertainment Tonight that he had “a lot of shows” coming up and he’d be traveling overseas. "I'll be back,” he said. “If only I were actually going to take a break!"

As for Bublé, the Canadian crooner is ready to hold onto his winning title after Season 26 and has already apologized to his fellow Season 27 Coaches “because I’m going to be a pain in your butt now,” he joked in an interview with Access Hollywood.

While Ballerini is making her full-time Coaching debut in Season 27, this is not her first time on The Voice. The country artist was a “Fifth Coach” in Season 15, she then served as an Advisor for Kelly Clarkson’s team in Season 16, and then most recently filled in as a Coach in Season 20 when Clarkson was out sick.

How to watch The Voice

You can stream every episode of The Voice Season 26 on Peacock right now and you can check out over 2,000 videos of past performances and memorable moments on The Voice’s YouTube channel.

To watch The Voice Season 27, tune in on February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC for the premiere. New episodes will then be available to stream the next day on Peacock.