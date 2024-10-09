The Most Dramatic Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. Moments | One Chicago | NBC

One Chicago Wednesdays are here, and you won't want to miss a moment of P.D. Season 12.

Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (October 9, 2024)

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has wasted no time getting to the drama.

Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Season 12 began with a bang — literally. After the shocking shooting and death of P.D.'s new detective in the Season 12 premiere, all eyes are on new officer Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) to see if she's a good fit within the Intelligence Unit following the exit of Haley Upton (Tracy Spiradakos). Amid these squad changes and devastating developments, Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) continues to cope following his traumatizing abduction and near-death experience from Season 11. Luckily, despite P.D.'s ghastly criminal cases and hallmark grittiness, the cast flips the script behind the scenes.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," P.D. star Patrick John Flueger revealed in an October 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 below.

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air weekly on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. The teaser for next week's episode, Season 12, Episode 4 ("The After") reads: "ASA Chapman assists Intelligence with an investigation that drudges up painful memories for Voight."

