Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (October 9, 2024)
One Chicago Wednesdays are here, and you won't want to miss a moment of P.D. Season 12.
Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has wasted no time getting to the drama.
Season 12 began with a bang — literally. After the shocking shooting and death of P.D.'s new detective in the Season 12 premiere, all eyes are on new officer Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) to see if she's a good fit within the Intelligence Unit following the exit of Haley Upton (Tracy Spiradakos). Amid these squad changes and devastating developments, Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) continues to cope following his traumatizing abduction and near-death experience from Season 11. Luckily, despite P.D.'s ghastly criminal cases and hallmark grittiness, the cast flips the script behind the scenes.
"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," P.D. star Patrick John Flueger revealed in an October 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."
Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 below.
Is Chicago P.D. new tonight (October 9, 2024)?
Yes!
The logline for Season 12, Episode 3 ("Off Switch") reads, "Atwater struggles to find balance as he teams up with a forensic psychologist on an armed robbery case."
"The season is pretty action-packed," One Chicago fan favorite Amy Morton told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 12 premiere. "And we also have a new team member played by Toya Turner, who I think is going to be an unbelievable addition to that team."
When do new Chicago P.D. episodes air?
New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air weekly on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
The teaser for next week's episode, Season 12, Episode 4 ("The After") reads: "ASA Chapman assists Intelligence with an investigation that drudges up painful memories for Voight."
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.?
Don't miss a second of the Season 12 action by streaming P.D. episodes on Peacock. Whether you want to watch P.D. or check in on the Chicago Fire thrills or Chicago Med chills, Peacock is the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.