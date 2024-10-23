One Chicago Wednesdays are back, and you won't want to miss P.D. Season 12.

Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (October 23, 2024)

Between the action-packed criminal cases and squad room drama, Chicago P.D. has been a thrilling watch as Chi-Hards dive into Season 12.

Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has been keeping busy after his harrowing near-death experience at the hands of a serial killer last season. It's been hard for him to adjust after Haley Upton (Tracy Spiradakos) left the Intelligence Unit. Still, Toya Turner's Officer Kiana Cook has proven to be an exemplary addition to the team as we learn more about the P.D. newbie. After years of being unlucky in love, Detective Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) is exploring a new romance with a forensic psychologist. Aside from these thrilling changes and staff shake-ups, P.D. fans have enjoyed the show's quintessential grit and thrills as these cops put everything on the line to ensure justice is served in the Windy City.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," P.D. fan favorite Patrick John Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2024. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 below.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, October 23, 2024? Yes! The logline for this week's episode, Season 12, Episode 5 ("Water and Honey") reads: "In the midst of a momentous rainstorm, Intelligence lends support to Officer Cook when she and her partner disagree about an investigation." RELATED: Why Atwater's Been Single for All 12 Seasons of Chicago P.D., From LaRoyce Hawkins Please note: If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock.

