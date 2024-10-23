Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (October 23, 2024)
One Chicago Wednesdays are back, and you won't want to miss P.D. Season 12.
Between the action-packed criminal cases and squad room drama, Chicago P.D. has been a thrilling watch as Chi-Hards dive into Season 12.
Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has been keeping busy after his harrowing near-death experience at the hands of a serial killer last season. It's been hard for him to adjust after Haley Upton (Tracy Spiradakos) left the Intelligence Unit. Still, Toya Turner's Officer Kiana Cook has proven to be an exemplary addition to the team as we learn more about the P.D. newbie. After years of being unlucky in love, Detective Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) is exploring a new romance with a forensic psychologist. Aside from these thrilling changes and staff shake-ups, P.D. fans have enjoyed the show's quintessential grit and thrills as these cops put everything on the line to ensure justice is served in the Windy City.
"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," P.D. fan favorite Patrick John Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2024. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."
RELATED: Chicago P.D.'s Production Designer Dishes About Where the Show Is Filmed
Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 below.
Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, October 23, 2024?
Yes!
The logline for this week's episode, Season 12, Episode 5 ("Water and Honey") reads: "In the midst of a momentous rainstorm, Intelligence lends support to Officer Cook when she and her partner disagree about an investigation."
RELATED: Why Atwater's Been Single for All 12 Seasons of Chicago P.D., From LaRoyce Hawkins
Please note: If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock.
When do new Chicago P.D. episodes air?
New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air weekly on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.
"The season is pretty action-packed," One Chicago fan favorite, Amy Morton, told NBC Insider ahead of Season 12.
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.?
All 12 seasons of Chicago P.D. are available to stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.