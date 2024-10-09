LaRoyce Hawkins Explains Why Atwater's Been Single for All 12 Chicago P.D. Seasons

In 12 seasons of Chicago P.D., Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) has been through it all. High-stakes cases that test his faith in policing, and family drama that he can't escape. However we also can't help but notice that in the 10 years of the procedural, Atwater has remained single.

He's had flings and girlfriends, the last being Celeste in Season 9, but they're typically short-lived or not supportive of his career as a police officer.

When opening up to NBC Insider about Atwater's lack of a love life, Hawkins says, "We have to consider the fact that it's not easy for a Black cop in Chicago, you know? Especially at this level, to find something that feels good, and checks all the boxes. You know what I'm saying?... When we think about regular relationships, we can check most boxes. But it's rare that every box can be checked [romantically] right?"

But Atwater's luck may have turned following "Off Switch" (Season 12, Episode 3) with Val, played by Natalee Linez. The two first meet at Molly's when Val is stood up by her date and Atwater is left hanging by his brother. She flirts with a distracted Atwater, who leaves the bar for a case without getting her phone number.

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 3.

Atwater's romance with Val on Chicago P.D.

They see each other again the next day when the cop is surprised to see Val has been assigned as the forensic psychologist on their armed robbery case. Forced to work together, Atwater is not the easiest to be around as he's overwhelmed by the investigation and the pressures of his personal life, frequently on his phone dealing with the constant issues that arise with the tenants at the apartment building he owns. However, by the end of the episode they've solved the case and Atwater turns up at Val's house to apologize.

We have to consider the fact that it's not easy for a Black cop in Chicago, you know? Especially at this level.” LaRoyce Hawkins

Noticing that he's stressed and "always helping everyone" around him, Val offers him "a proposition." She says, "How about for the next hour you come inside, turn off your brain, turn off your damn phone, and have fun with me? I won't judge you, you won't judge me and we'll do something just for us to turn it all off."

The two then kiss and shut Val's door behind them, officially kicking off Atwater's latest romance. Hawkins tells us he was "excited" when he found out his character would get to explore a new relationship.

Val Soto (Natalee Linez) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 3.

"I'm not sure if Kev expected that, or is that what he intended to happen? It just presented itself in a way that by the time it happened, it didn't feel like a bad idea," the actors says. "Sometimes we need to release, and I think the point of her character over time will show Atwater skills of letting go. But we know he's good at holding on, but letting go hasn't been something that he's known how to do or been too good at."

And while Hawkins says it's too early to tell whether or not Val is The One and around for the long haul, her role in Atwater's story was well thought out and discussed with showrunner Gwen Sigan.

"Me and Gwen, as we try to unpack Atwater in conversations," Hawkins says. "Eventually Atwater's gonna need some type of help, some type of counseling. She knows that that was important for me to tell the audience."

He continues, "I don't think we see cops do that. I think we watch the turmoil and the trials and tribulations of first responders. And it's not that often that we see the other side of them, do their best to release and get help talking through, so that they can live healthy lives as well. What I love is that [Gwen] introduced a character that not only can show us a little romance, but also probably teach Atwater some things about that."