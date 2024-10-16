The Most Dramatic Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. Moments | One Chicago | NBC

One Chicago Wednesdays are back, and you won't want to miss P.D. Season 12.

Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (October 16, 2024)

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has been a whirlwind watch, and Chi-Hards are perched to see what happens next.

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

After Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) landed in the hands of a chilling serial killer and only narrowly escaped death last season, the Intelligence Unit has been going through some growing pains as they get back on their feet. The arrival of Officer Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) has brought a new dynamic to the unit as the investigators get used to life without Haley Upton (Tracy Spiradakos) in the squad room. Amid these exciting staff shake-ups, P.D. has been delivering its hallmark thrills and chills as the officers take down bad guys in the Windy City.

"The season is pretty action-packed," One Chicago fan favorite Amy Morton told NBC Insider ahead of Season 12. "And we also have a new team member played by Toya Turner, who I think is going to be an unbelievable addition to that team."

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 below.

Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 1. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight (October 16, 2024)? Yes! The logline for Season 12, Episode 4 ("The After") reads: "ASA Chapman assists Intelligence with an investigation that drudges up painful memories for Voight." Please note: If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Why Atwater's Been Single for All 12 Seasons of Chicago P.D., From LaRoyce Hawkins

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 1. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 air weekly on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. The teaser for next week's episode, Season 12, Episode 5 ("Water and Honey") reads: "In the midst of a momentous rainstorm, Intelligence lends support to Officer Cook when she and her partner disagree about an investigation."

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 3. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC