Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (October 30, 2024)

Season 10 of Chicago Med has been a thrilling rollercoaster of twists and turns.

How to Watch Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

The closure of a nearby hospital has turned Gaffney on its head, and Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) has her work cut out for her. From hiring a new co-chief for the E.D. to coordinating layoffs, Goodwin has been doing everything she can to address the patient overflow and administrative hurdles, and it hasn't been easy. Along the way, Goodwin's made some enemies. Meanwhile, the romance between Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) continues to heat up. At the same time, Dr. Archer (Steven Weber) is balancing his workflow with a new partner in the emergency department, Sarah Ramos' Dr. Cailin Lenox, and it hasn't been a seamless partnership. Between staff shake-ups and the thrilling drama of the doctors' personal lives, Chi-Hards can't wait to see where Season 10 heads next.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 below.

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight (October 30, 2024)? Unfortunately not, but fret not, Chi-Hards: new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 will return on Wednesday, November 6, on NBC. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. "We have two wonderful new cast members, Darren Barnet [as Dr. Frost] and Sarah Ramos..." Med fan favorite Oliver Platt dished to NBC Insider ahead of the Season 10 premiere. "There's just a lot of sparks flying right away. As an actor, it's just incredibly exciting and fun to watch." "We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) and Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new Chicago Med episodes air? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Is Goodwin Going to Be OK on Chicago Med? The teaser for next week's episode — Season 10, Episode 6 ("Forget Me Not") — reads: "Chicago P.D. steps up Goodwin's security after she's threatened online by a former employee. Archer and Frost treat victims from a disciplinary camp injured during a rock slide. Maggie gets roped into delivering a high schooler's baby."

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appears in season 10 Episode 5 of Chicago Med. Photo: James Washington/NBC