Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (October 16, 2024)

You won't want to miss a second of the medical maelstrom as Season 10 continues.

Another One Chicago Wednesday has arrived, and Season 10 Chicago Med continues to deliver the thrills.

How to Watch Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

Season 10 hit the ground running as Gaffney deals with the sudden closure of a nearby hospital, meaning more patients than ever are flooding the Windy City emergency department. But at the end of the stressful day, the Gaffney nurses and doctors know they have each other's back no matter what comes their way, leading to several steamy new romances recently. Oh, and did we mention Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) got a death threat? Amid the gripping medical cases and dramatic workplace relationships, Gaffney also has a few fresh faces roaming its halls this season.

"We have two wonderful new cast members, Darren Barnet [as Dr. Frost] and Sarah Ramos [as Dr. Caitlin Lenox]..." Med fan favorite Oliver Platt dished to NBC Insider ahead of the Season 10 premiere. "There's just a lot of sparks flying right away. As an actor, it's just incredibly exciting and fun to watch."

RELATED: Go Behind Chicago Med's Filming Locations With A Co-Executive Producer

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 below.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt ) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight (October 16, 2024)? Yes! The logline for Season 10, Episode 4 ("Blurred Lines") reads: "A familiar face returns to the E.D. Ripley and Charles treat a woman with a rare disorder. Frost suspects that his patient's father is lying about his daughter's condition." Please note: If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) and guest star Sharif Atkins on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 2. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new Chicago Med episodes air? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Is Goodwin Going to Be OK on Chicago Med? The teaser for next week's episode, Season 10, Episode 5 ("Bad Habits") reads: "Halloween chaos takes over the ED; Asher helps a pregnant woman with an autistic son; Charles clashes with Nurse Jackie on a psych case."

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC