If NBC's Chicago Wednesday Cast Members Could Play Different Characters, Who Would They Choose?

Fret not, Chi-Hards, we have all the details about when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return on NBC.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (November 27, 2024)

​After that high-stakes fall finale of Chicago Fire Season 13, Chi-Hards have their eyes peeled for new episodes.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

Between steamy romances and white-knuckled rescue missions, Season 13 has been delivering the heat as Firehouse 51 tackles whatever chaos comes their way. During the fall finale, the past came back to haunt Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) after he got a visit from the cousin of an insidious gang leader that he may have left for dead. Meanwhile, the tension between Dermot Mulroney's Dom Pascal and his wife Monica (KaDee Strickland) heated up, with viewers obsessing over that new One Chicago relationship.

RELATED: About Chicago Fire Season 13 - Premiere Date, Cast, News

With the action and romance of Chicago Fire firing off on all cylinders, Chi-Hards can't wait for Season 13 to continue. Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below.

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eichenberg), and Tony (Anthony Ferraris) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, November 27, 2024? Unfortunately, no. Chicago Fire is currently on a midseason hiatus after the action-packed Season 13 fall finale. New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 9/8c on NBC. RELATED: Here's When Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago P.D. Return in 2025 The winter hiatus is the perfect opportunity to rewatch all your favorite Chicago Fire moments on Peacock.

Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) appears in Season 13 Episode 6 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? When Chicago Fire returns in January 2025, you can watch new episodes from Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. "We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Firehouse 51 O.G. David Eigenberg told NBC Insider while looking back on his many years on Chicago Fire. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."

Randy Flagler as Capp and real life firefighter Anthony Ferraris as Tony in Chicago Fire. Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr/NBC