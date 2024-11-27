Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (November 27, 2024)
Fret not, Chi-Hards, we have all the details about when new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return on NBC.
After that high-stakes fall finale of Chicago Fire Season 13, Chi-Hards have their eyes peeled for new episodes.
Between steamy romances and white-knuckled rescue missions, Season 13 has been delivering the heat as Firehouse 51 tackles whatever chaos comes their way. During the fall finale, the past came back to haunt Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) after he got a visit from the cousin of an insidious gang leader that he may have left for dead. Meanwhile, the tension between Dermot Mulroney's Dom Pascal and his wife Monica (KaDee Strickland) heated up, with viewers obsessing over that new One Chicago relationship.
With the action and romance of Chicago Fire firing off on all cylinders, Chi-Hards can't wait for Season 13 to continue. Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight, November 27, 2024?
Unfortunately, no.
Chicago Fire is currently on a midseason hiatus after the action-packed Season 13 fall finale. New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 9/8c on NBC.
The winter hiatus is the perfect opportunity to rewatch all your favorite Chicago Fire moments on Peacock.
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
When Chicago Fire returns in January 2025, you can watch new episodes from Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock.
"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Firehouse 51 O.G. David Eigenberg told NBC Insider while looking back on his many years on Chicago Fire. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire on Peacock. Whether you want to relive some of your favorite Chicago Fire episodes or dive into the gripping investigations on Chicago P.D. or the medical madness of Chicago Med, Peacock has it all.
"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire fan favorite Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [series creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."