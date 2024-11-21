How You Know Pascal's Wife, Monica, Played by Kadee Strickland on Chicago Fire

If NBC's Chicago Wednesday Cast Members Could Play Different Characters, Who Would They Choose?

Strickland has been stealing the show as Monica Pascal, the wife of Firehouse 51's new chief.

While the action of Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been firing off on all cylinders, Chi-Hards have been obsessing over the hot-and-cold relationship between chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) and his wife, Monica Pascal (KaDee Strickland).

Strickland has joined Chicago Fire as a recurring guest star, and she's been shaking things up for her husband, Firehouse 51's new commander. The acclaimed actress, best known for her roles in Private Practice and Secret and Lies, has stepped into the One Chicago universe and hit the ground running in delivering high-stakes drama and a heartfelt storyline as Monica Pascal. 51's new chief may uphold an iron exterior around his fellow firefighters, but he turns to mush in Monica's hands.

Here's how you know Strickland as she continues to make waves on Chicago Fire.

KaDee Strickland's film and TV roles

KaDee Strickland attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Cruel Summer" season 2 at Grace E. Simons Lodge on May 31, 2023. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

While many know Strickland from her role as Charlotte King in Private Practice, she's been in a bursting lineup of television and film hits throughout her multi-decade career. Before starring in all six seasons of Private Practice, Strickland guest starred in a 2002 episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, her first introduction to Dick Wolf's television landscape. Strickland has since shined in must-watch television projects like Secrets and Lies, The Player, and Shut Eye.

Strickland began her acting career in 1999, making her debut in The Sixth Sense and joining the star-studded cast of Girl, Interrupted that same year. Horror fans may remember Strickland for her string of 2004 appearances in the films The Stepford Wives, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, and The Grudge, leading Strickland to seize scream queen status. The following year, she starred in the romantic comedy Fever Pitch alongside late-night star Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore. Other film projects of Strickland's include 2007's American Gangster, Grand Isle (2019), and 2022's The Time Capsule.

KaDee Strickland plays Monica Pascal on Chicago Fire

KaDee Strickland attends the "Strange World" Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Strickland has recently cemented herself as a One Chicago scene stealer in Season 13 of Chicago Fire. Strickland plays Monica Pascal, the wife of Firehouse 51's new commander, Dom Pascal. From the moment we met Monica after she changed the locks on Pascal, it was apparent they'd navigated a very chaotic marriage.

Part of the reason Pascal ended up in Chicago was to follow Monica after she fled from Miami, and the mysterious reasons behind that cross-country move have fueled some intense drama on Chicago Fire. While Pascal's past in Miami remains a mystery, it's clear that he got entangled with some corrupt people. Pascal's workaholic tendencies, combined with his sketchy former colleagues, led Monica to leave Pascal and move to Chicago, nearly ending their marriage.

Pascal followed her to the Windy City for a new lease on their marriage, and despite their turmoil, their chemistry remains explosive, leading them to rush back into each other's arms time and time again. After Pascal got roped into gathering evidence against a corrupt Illinois cop, Monica started to worry he was falling back into old habits, prompting her to enroll in shooting classes. Pascal was initially apprehensive but ultimately suggested some classes taught by the CFD as an act of good faith. The Pascals are trying to work their issues out, and it's been addicting to see how they navigate the conflict.

