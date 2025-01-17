Here's How You Can Watch The Traitors on NBC to See Bravolebs & More Face Off

Host Alan Cumming has gathered some of reality TV's greatest players in Season 3 of The Traitors for a shot at winning up to $250,000. The competition has already proven brutal, with personal sleights and verbal throwdowns aplenty. And while new episodes are premiering every Thursday on Peacock, there's another way to enjoy Season 3's ongoing drama.

How to watch The Traitors on NBC NBC will premiere the first two episodes of The Traitors Season 3 in a special airing, back-to-back, on Monday, January 20, starting at 8 p.m. and ending at 11.

The first episode sees host Alan Cumming welcome 21 contestants from across reality television and beyond to his castle in the Scottish Highlands. The players consist of competition series legends from Survivor, Big Brother, and more, as well as big Bravoleb names in the form of four Housewives — Chanel Ayan, Dolores Catania, Dorinda Medley, and Robyn Dixon — and current and former cast from Summer House (Ciara Miller) and Vanderpump Rules (Tom Sandoval).

Once there, the players gather at the Round Table to be divided into two factions: the Faithful who are looking to work together to win the cash prize and the dastardly Traitors who are hiding in plain sight and looking to steal that money for themselves.

The third season of The Traitors premiered as the #1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to preliminary data from Nielsen, per a recent press release. The third season, which premiered on January 9, is also Peacock’s most-watched unscripted debut to date, with a 67 percent increase in viewership the week of launch from last season (Season 2), which debuted on January 12, 2024.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9/8c, with the season finale and reunion premiering on March 6.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.

