This story contains spoilers for all three seasons of The Traitors.

Sometimes the wicked get what's coming to them on The Traitors.

All The Traitors Who Have Been Successfully Banished at the Round Table

In all three seasons of The Traitors, Peacock's Emmy-winning competition reality series, it's always a huge shock when one of host Alan Cumming's hand-selected Traitors gets revealed and ousted at an Elimination Round Table.

It shouldn't be a surprise because the game is all about the Faithful players ferreting out the lurking, anonymous Traitors who want to be the last standing in the game and win the potential $250,000 prize. Yet, across three seasons, the Traitors have dominated the gameplay and helped orchestrate the elimination — and murder — of so many Faithful that when they do get caught, it's a true pearl-clutching moment for everyone.

With the takedown this week of arguably Season 3's most dominant Traitor, we've put together a murderers' row of the Traitors who've been plucked from their castle perch and sent scampering from the game — so far — while sat!

Cody Calafiore, Season 1

Cody Calafiore in The Traitors Season 1. Photo: Peacock

Let's be honest, the two-time Big Brother contestant and a first-season Traitor Cody Calafiore wasn't the sharpest player in The Traitors history. While he was a killer Challenge participant, Cody didn't have the intellect or strategic gifts that his fellow Traitor (and Season 1 winner) Cirie Fields possessed, which made him more of a pawn than a player.

RELATED: Alan Cumming Reveals His Dream Guest for The Traitors Round Table

Cody stayed alive for seven episodes before he was banished ar the Elimination Round Table, becoming the very first Traitor to earn that distinction on The Traitors US.

Christian de la Torre, Season 1

Christian De La Torre in The Traitors Season 1. Photo: Peacock

One of the few non-celebrity cast members of The Traitors Season 1, Christian de la Torre was the hippy guy with a Golden Retriever personality of the inaugural season. He absolutely embraced his role as a Traitor, and bounced with ease between his fellow contestants, gaining their ire or support with his pure enthusiasm.

RELATED: The Traitors: What We Know About Alan Cumming’s Adorable Dog Co-Host Lala

An Army veteran, de la Torre was excellent at the Challenges and coordinating his castmates to perform with more organization. He relished a good murder, but as the game progressed, his actions and words got sloppier and made him a target. He was banished right before the finale proceedings in Season 1, Episode 10. Shedding his mercurial choices allowed fellow Traitor Cirie Fields to coordinate her gameplay right into the finale.

Dan Gheesling, Season 2

Dan Gheesling in The Traitors Season 2. Photo: Peacock

A masterful Big Brother player, Dan Gheesling brought his smarts and strategizing gifts into Season 2 of The Traitors. An original Traitor with Real Housewife Phaedra Parks, he exhibited an early dominance in the gameplay that was a lot of fun to watch. And he was integral in recruiting Survivor winner Parvati Shallow into the Traitor cabal.

But as the season advanced, Dan's lack of commitment in offering his ideas about whom the Traitors might be made him a target. He didn't take a vital piece of intel from Parvati about Faithful Peter Weber weaving a trap for him. That led to his banishment in Episode 6, after he tried to throw Phaedra under the bus to save himself. A lame scramble for such a fine player. He was the first Traitor to get booted in Season 2.

Phaedra Parks, Season 2

Phaedra Parks in The Traitors Season 2. Photo: Peacock

This Real Housewife of Atlanta proved that a fantastic social game and a poker face can take you far. Phaedra Parks was a Traitor from the start alongside Dan Gheesling, but she was able to stay out of the Faithfuls' minds for the majority of the game because she was so beloved — everyone believed she was one of them. But behind the scenes, she was straight out of a Disney villainess boot camp in the best way. She loved a great backstab, and had shade game for days.

It was Gheesling's Hail Mary, pointing his finger at Phaedra, that finally made her a target and ultimately the victim of Trishelle Cannatella's machinations to get her out of the game before the finale. She was banished in Episode 10 but remains a beloved played for her understanding of how to ruthlessly play this game.

Bob the Drag Queen, Season 3

Bob The Drag Queen in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Much like Christian de la Torre did in his season, Bob the Drag Queen took up a lot of space — vocally speaking — in the first four episodes of The Traitors Season 3.

A Traitor from the start, Bob relished in the dirty work of killing Faithfuls and took a leadership position in the eaves of the castle, as well as amongst his competitors. By forcefully guiding conversations in the playing field and at the Elimination Round Table, Bob was a key manipulator in selecting the Traitors' first murders and taking out anyone who mentioned his name with suspicion.

RELATED: The Traitors Season 3 Adds Surprise Players in Premiere Episodes: Full Cast Details

When "Boston Rob" Mariano entered the Traitors turret, it became a competition between three alpha voices — Bob, Rob, and Danielle Reyes — calling the shots. But when Bob called out the trio of new players — Rob, Wes Bergmann, and Derrick Levasseur — as suspicious, that was the final nail for Rob to put in his coffin.

Bob the Drag Queen became the first Traitor banished in Season 3 after an epic shouting match between him and Rob that ended with Bob's exit.

Will this season's Faithful manage to oust any more Traitors in the coming weeks? Keep watching to find out.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9/8c, with the season finale and reunion premiering on March 6.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.

Shop The Traitors Merch