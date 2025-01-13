Traitor Bob the Drag Queen Playfully Mocks Remaining Faithful with "Defying Gravity" Meme

If you care to find out who’s a Traitor, just look to the western sky! Bob the Drag Queen is living a double life as a Traitor on Season 3 of Peacock’s The Traitors, and he issued a personal challenge on Saturday, January 11, for all of the Faithful still on the show: Go ahead — just try and find him.

Born Christopher Delmar Caldwell, Bob the Drag Queen was chosen as one of the four Traitors by host Alan Cumming. His first foray into reality TV was as a contestant on Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, in which he cashed in his comedy and lip-synching talent to win the $100,000 cash prize. But now he’s playing a much different game in The Traitors.

Bob the Drag Queen lip-syncs to Cynthia Erivo's viral Elphaba TikTok audio

In his TikTok video, Bob the Drag Queen wore the same outfit as he wore for his arrival at the castle in the Scottish Highlands, and slowly looked up — his giant blue hat mimicking that of Elphaba’s infamous hat in the new movie Wicked. As Cynthia Erivo belts out “It’s meeeeee!” Bob looked up at the camera, giving an obvious hint. He captioned the video, “Heard y’all were looking for a traitor.”

Bob has defied gravity not only on reality television, but in his personal life. He became the first Black drag queen to get 1 million followers on Instagram. He's also not only appeared in music videos, but has put out his own single, “Purse First.” His quick wit landed him a gig as the emcee for Madonna’s Celebration Tour, and his larger-than-life personality during numerous drag shows has made him perfect to escape detection so far by the Faithfuls, as he endears himself to all.

But a few contestants have started to throw his name around, and Episode 3 ends on a cliffhanger in which Bob the Drag Queen and the other Traitors are in danger of being discovered. Will he be able to outmaneuver the Faithfuls as dramatically as Elphaba managed to escape the Emerald City guards on her broomstick? Keep watching The Traitors to find out!

Catch up on the first three episodes of Season 3 of The Traitors now, and watch all-new episodes streaming on Peacock on Thursdays at 9/8c, with the season finale and reunion premiering on March 6.

