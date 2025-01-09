The Brand-New Rule That Will Make The Traitors Trickier (and More Dramatic) Than Ever Before

The celebrity contestants vying for a chance to win $250,000 are off to the races in The Traitors Season 3, which premiered on Peacock on January 9. This season has already introduced more twists and turns than ever before, and with those twists comes a new rule. But how will this rule impact the season, and what does it mean for the players' winning chances?

Upon gathering at the Round Table at Ardross Castle for the first time, The Traitors Season 3 contestants were anonymously divided into the usual two teams: the Traitors and the Faithful (for more on who was chosen as a Traitor, read our explainer). But before releasing them for their first challenge — a race against time across a loch that resulted in a few hurt feelings and some soggy Housewives — host Alan Cumming had an announcement:

"The game has changed," he warned. "Those of you who make it to the final will no longer reveal whether they are a Traitor as they leave. To determine whether there are any Traitors left in my game, you will rely solely on your instincts."

What does the new rule in The Traitors Season 3 mean? The new rule for The Traitors Season 3 won't come into full play until the finale episode, which will air on Peacock on March 6. But it's certainly good for the players to keep the change in mind as they're keeping track of their suspicions throughout the season. RELATED: Traitor or Faithful: Here's How to Buy Official Merch for Peacock's The Traitors Right Now If you'll recall from previous seasons, in the finale episode, the remaining players gather around a fire and, one by one, vote on whether or not to end the game. If everyone votes to end the game — meaning they believe all the Traitors have been ousted and those remaining are all Faithful — then, voilà, the game ends and everyone reveals their status. If everyone is a Faithful, then the pot is split equally among the remaining players. And if any of the remaining players are Traitors, then the full pot goes to the Traitors, Faithful be damned! But with this new rule, per Alan, "Those of you who make it to the final will no longer reveal whether they are a Traitor as they leave." So, by the time the Faithful get to the finale, they better be completely certain about which of the remaining players — if any — are Traitors. Because if they choose to oust a Faithful in their final vote, that Faithful won't be able to reveal their status, and the same goes for the Traitors.

Alan Cumming on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 1. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

How, exactly, this will play out during Episode 11, which premieres on Peacock on March 6 alongside the reunion special, is anyone's guess at this point. But one thing's for certain: The drama will have us all at the edge of our seats.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9/8c, with the season finale and reunion premiering on March 6.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.

Shop The Traitors Merch