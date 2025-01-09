No matter your allegiance, this official merch is Alan Cumming-approved.

Traitor or Faithful: Here's How to Buy Official Merch for Peacock's The Traitors Right Now

Calling all Traitors and Faithful alike! The Traitors Season 3 is here, and with it comes an exciting announcement: You can buy official merch for The Traitors starting right now!

Yes, with the premiere of Peacock's third season of its Emmy Award-winning competition reality series The Traitors on January 9 comes merch even fashion-forward host Alan Cumming and his puppy sidekick Lala would be thrilled to rep.

Where to Buy Official The Traitors Merch While watching Season 3's reality star-studded cast battle it out on the Scottish Highlands, you can rep your Faithful or Traitor loyalties. Stylish graphic tees, cozy hoodies, trusty tote bags, dad hats galore, and more can be yours... Just visit the Official Peacock Store online to see all available items!

When does The Traitors Season 3 premiere? The Traitors Season 3 premieres on January 9 on Peacock. The first three episodes will hit the streaming service at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and subsequent episodes will air one at a time every Thursday at the same time. The season finale and reunion will premiere on March 6.

For fans who don’t have Peacock (yet), NBC will air the first two episodes of the season on January 20 at 8 p.m. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming exclusively on Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year.

The Traitors Season 2 became the No. 1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen. The Traitors also received four Primetime Emmy award nominations and won in the categories of Outstanding Reality Competition Program and host Alan Cumming took home the statue for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. Season 1 of The Traitors took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program.

100% Faithful Tote Bag, Logo Stainless Steel Water Bottle and Faithful Round Table T-shirt. Photo: NBCUniversal Store

The Traitors is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, and Tim Harcourt.

New episodes of The Traitors are available to stream on Peacock starting on January 9, 2025.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.