Box Office: Wicked Surpasses Mama Mia! as Highest-Grossing Broadway Musical Adaptation Worldwide

Even with a home release hovering in the Western sky, Wicked Part One can't stop shattering box office records.

Even with a home release hovering in the Western sky, Wicked continues to shatter box office records.

"The massive success of Wicked was the result of Universal’s perfectly executed strategic plan that supported a great filmmaker’s vision to bring a sweeping Broadway classic to the big screen. Eager audiences around the globe received an Oscar caliber film backed by a studio whose marketing and distribution teams were clearly enthusiastically and emotionally vested in the movie," says Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore. "By leaning into the musically-driven aspect, as well as a cast and creative team passionately committed to delivering an amazing, in-theatre experience to moviegoers worldwide, Universal hit both innovative and financial pay dirt. This blueprint for perfection sets the second installment for another epic performance."

RELATED: Wicked's Full, Magical Screenplay Has Arrived Online (HOW TO READ)

Wicked sets box office record for biggest Broadway adaptation worldwide

Wicked, director Jon M. Chu's blockbuster starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the future Witches of Oz, is now the highest-grossing film adaptation of a Broadway musical worldwide after surpassing $634 million in global ticket sales over the Christmas holiday weekend. For comparison, the previous record holder — 2008's Mama Mia! (also a Universal Pictures release) — capped its box office haul at $611 million.

Placed within the context of all movies released in 2024, Wicked is the sixth-largest release of the year from a global point-of-view. Domestically speaking, however, it is the third-largest after Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine with over $424 million.

How can you watch Wicked in theaters? Traditional and Sing-Along Screenings of Wicked are currently playing in theaters everywhere (click here to pick up tickets). Named the best theatrical title of 2024 by the National Board of Review, the film currently boasts an excellent score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and was recently nominated for a total of four Golden Globes.

How can you watch Wicked at home? Feel like visiting Oz from the comfort of your own home? You're in luck! The film will become available to purchase or rent on Digital starting tomorrow — Tuesday, December 31 — before arriving on physical media (4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD) February 4, 2025. Both the digital and physical editions come with a litany of additional bonus features, including two different commentary tracks, a collection of deleted and extended scenes, and several making-of documentaries.

A direct sequel, Wicked: For Good, is scheduled to hit theaters everywhere on November 21, 2025. Shot back-to-back with the first film, For Good tackles the second act of the long-running stage musical.

Suddenly in the mood for some onscreen ABBA? Mama Mia! and its 2018 sequel — Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — are available to purchase or rent from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.