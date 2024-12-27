Wicked's Jon M. Chu, Choreographer Tease Easter Eggs Fans Can Find Watching at Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal Pictures' Wicked is still making magic in theaters, even more so now that the Sing-Along version is finally out. But there's even more Oznian magic coming straight to the comforts of your own home!

That's right, Wicked –– the Golden Globe-nominated Wizard of Oz musical prequel starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the would-be Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana Grande as Glinda (the future Good Witch of the South) –– is dropping on Digital just in time for your wicked good New Year's Eve party.

When does Wicked drop on digital platforms? Thanks to Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Wicked will be available to purchase or rent on Digital beginning New Year's Eve, December 31, 2024.

When purchasing the film from participating digital retailers (including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Microsoft Movies & TV), you'll also get a ton of deleted and extended scenes, the bonus Sing-Along version of the film (now in theaters), running commentaries from both director Jon M. Chu and stars Erivo and Grande, and a stunning 40-minute journey through Oz celebrating Wicked's on-screen magic, including an in-depth look at all that fantastic dancing.

Wicked choreographer Christopher Scott teases Digital release

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked (2024), directed by Jon M. Chu Photo: Universal Pictures

"Definitely little pieces of choreography that they didn’t get to see in the film," Wicked choreographer Christopher Scott told NBC Insider, when asked what he's most excited for fans to see on the home entertainment release. "When you’re moving the story along, you've got cut to a certain pace, you've got to make sure you’re showing a certain moment between an actor or something, and there’s often times a little piece of dance that doesn’t get seen. But this is that moment where you’re like, ‘Oh, we get to go and enjoy it at home and see those extra bits.’ It’s fun to keep a little extra, you know, for at home."

If you've seen the film (and you really should!), you know that fabulous dancing is featured throughout. What you may not know, though, is that all that dancing isn't just there to adorn the story, but it actually helps tell the story. In fact, meaning was embedded into nearly every move.

"Every move really does have a meaning for me. I take a long time to create steps because if it doesn’t mean anything to me, it doesn’t really come out," Scott said. "So like the kids dancing, when they're at Shiz, and they’re holding those books, when they bring their shoulders up, it’s not just to be a move, it’s actually to show like, ‘What does tension feel like?’ And so you bring it up and you’re like, ‘uh boom,’ and they drop it and they come around, and then when they’re slapping the books it’s because they’re so frustrated. So it always comes from somewhere. And that’s why I love that we have all these featurettes that you can watch at home and really get to know what we’re doing and why we’re doing it."

Wicked director Jon M. Chu talks motion, from The Wizard of Oz through Wicked

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), Glinda (Ariana Grande), and Director Jon M. Chu appear on the set of Wicked (2024). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Director Chu tells us that meaning in the film's movements extends even beyond the choreography.

"I think motion has always been a part of Wizard of Oz in general. It’s been part of America. You know Wizard of Oz was made as an American fairytale using American parts of courage, self-reliance, resilience, and L. Frank Baum wanted to infuse that into a fairytale," Chu tells NBC Insider. "And so we took that queue, and even in the way the world is laid out, that transportation was something that really has changed what America is, that advancement. So we go from crawling on the floor in the beginning of the movie to going on horseback, to going over water in a boat, to bicycles, to a train, and eventually flight. So there is an allegory of that within that of progress and what happens when you have that kind of quick progress, and so we play with that.

"I also think that motion in itself is nature, that human nature, mother nature is about growth and what happens in that: that something can grow and it’s not all happy and bubbly, that at some point there has to be a fire so that new growth can come," Chu continues. "And I think that in the world of Oz, sometimes we get caught in, ‘No, happy is the destination, and someone’s going to grant you your heart’s desire.’ And I think we’re standing at a time when our history is coming to a moment that actually we have to keep moving, we’re not stuck in some situation, and the only way to keep moving is through, which means it’s not just being happy all the time, but maybe we need to listen to each other and hear uncomfortable things. Maybe we have to get angry at each other. Maybe we have to forgive each other, give each other a little bit of grace to get through. And on that journey maybe when we’re walking on that road, maybe it’s not a Yellow Brick Road, maybe it’s an unbeaten path, that we may find ourselves flying. And I think it’s all embedded in the symbolism of this movie, from the Wizard of Oz to Wicked the show, but now we really get to do it in this movie."

When does Wicked drop on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD? Universal Pictures Home Entertainment also announced that Wicked will debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 4, 2025.

Wicked on DVD. Photo: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Wicked's exclusive bonus features when you purchase at participating Digital retailers

Feature Commentary with Director Jon M. Chu

Feature Commentary with Stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Sing Along:

Alternate Feature Length Version: Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.

Deleted and Extended Scenes:

Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda - Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together.

Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero - Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way.

Toss Toss - Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results.

Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest - The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub.

Elphaba’s Promise - Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship.

Train Platform Farewell - Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City.

Boq & Elphaba Talk - Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero.

Train Ride to Emerald City - Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City.

In the Emerald City - The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard.

Palace Monkeys Chase - Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.

Making Wicked:

Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie's unforgettable world.

Welcome to Shiz:

Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy.

Designed from details in L. Frank Baum’s books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence.

A Wicked Legacy:

Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.

The Wonderful Wizard:

Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace’s throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.

Watch all the magic at home this holiday season with Wicked, available to purchase or rent on Digital starting December 31. Wicked: For Good releases in theaters November 21, 2025.