Want to Sing-Along with Wicked on the Big Screen? Everything to Know

Want to sing alongside Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande? Universal Pictures is offering die-hard Wicked fans the chance to become a part of Oz with special sing-along presentations of the epic fantasy musical.

According to Variety, which first broke the exciting news, the interactive showings will arrive in about 1,000 theaters nationwide on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 — a little over a month after the movie's traditional debut this Friday, November 22 (click here for tickets).

How to attend sing-along screenings of Wicked? Special sing-along presentations of Wicked are scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25. "Exact plans, including the location count and showtimes, have yet to be finalized," per Variety.

What is Wicked about?

Based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the Broadway musical and its two-part film adaptation imagines a Wizard of Oz prequel centered around the green-skinned Elphaba (Erivo), the eventual Wicked Witch of the West. Before that though, she's a talented student at Shiz University, where she rooms with the popular Glinda (Grande). Things start to go downhill once Elphaba travels to the Emerald City and meets the so-called Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), who may not be as "wonderful" as we once thought.

“I want people who saw it on the stage to experience it in a way they never have,” director Jon M. Chu, who is no stranger to adapting musicals after 2021's In the Heights, says in the official production notes. “We worked a long time to find the perfect cast. We knew we needed people who could sing and act and who were a little Ozian. There’s a little oddity, a bit of left-of-center to these storytellers. That’s why I liked getting all these misfits together to make a movie about misfits.”

How can you watch Wicked in theaters?

Not the singing type? Not to worry! Regular screenings of Wicked will begin to defy gravity in theaters everywhere this Friday, November 22. Click here to pick up tickets.

The sequel — Wicked Part Two — is set to follow on November 21, 2025.