Golden Globes 2025: Wicked, Conclave, The Wild Robot & Twisters Land Major Noms

With a little help from wicked witches, sentient robots, roof-ripping tornadoes, and Vatican functionaries, Universal Pictures has officially entered the 2025 awards season race with a total of 14 Golden Globe nominations.

The films vying for Hollywood gold are Wicked Part One, Twisters, DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot, and Conclave.

Universal Pictures scores 14 Golden Globe nominations

Conclave, the acclaimed Vatican-based thriller based on the novel by Robert Harris leads the pack with a total of six nominations, including one for Best Motion Pictures - Drama. Wicked Part One, the long-gestating film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, comes in second with four nods, with a pair for leading cast members Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda).

DreamWorks' The Wild Robot scored three nominations, two of which are music-related. And finally, Twisters (the long-awaited sequel to 1996's Twister) nabbed one for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, a new category introduced last year to highlight films that were box office hits.

Wicked Part One

BEST MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY (Cynthia Erivo)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE (Ariana Grande)

Conclave

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA (Ralph Fiennes)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE (Isabella Rossellini)

BEST DIRECTOR — MOTION PICTURE (Edward Berger)

BEST SCREENPLAY — MOTION PICTURE (Peter Straughan)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE — MOTION PICTURE (Volker Bertelmann)

Twisters

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

The Wild Robot

CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE — MOTION PICTURE (Kris Bowers)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG — MOTION PICTURE - “KISS THE SKY” (Music & Lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi)

When are the 82nd Golden Globe Awards?

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place Sunday, January 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. Nikki Glaser, who is nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, will serve as host.

