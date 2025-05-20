See the Most Terrifying Dinosaurs Yet in Final Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer (WATCH)

The dinosaurs are bigger and badder than you've ever seen them in the latest — and final — trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth (only in theaters July 2). Tickets are now on sale from Fandango right here!

Original Jurassic Park and The Lost World screenwriter David Koepp returned to pen the seventh blockbuster installment, which picks up five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion (stream it on Peacock here). The escaped creatures from the Lockwood Estate have begun to die off, unable to cope with our modern-day climate, though a small ecosystem of prehistoric beasties has thrived for decades on the tropical island that once served as the original research lab for InGen's ambitious theme park. These "leftovers" are the mutated rejects that didn't make the cut, especially the Distortus Rex, or D-Rex for short.

“It’s kind of like if the T-Rex was designed by H.R. Giger, and then that whole thing had sex with a Rancor,” director Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars) said during an interview with Empire. “It’s a design that I was really happy with. I’d like to buy the toy of it when it comes out.”

“It’s as if another animal has been wrapped around the T-Rex,” added VFX supervisor David Vickery. “Gareth wanted us to feel sorry for it as well as terrified, because its deformities have caused it some pain, and there’s an encumbrance to it.”

Allegedly hoping to develop medical breakthroughs with the DNA of the island's largest creatures, a major pharmaceutical company — fronted by Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) — bankrolls a perilous expedition led by mercenary-for-hire Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and her team: Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

“I can't speak for Universal, but it did feel like a new trilogy, in a way,” Edwards told Entertainment Weekly. “I'm not sure what their plans are, but it felt like the beginning of a brand-new chapter in this franchise. To me, it's a giant love letter to Steven Spielberg and his earlier films. There are moments in this movie that remind me very much of Jaws. It’s like little greatest hits of all those aspects of his films that I loved growing up as a child. It's essentially a little adventure odyssey across this island, a survival story, really."

Things become even more messy when Zora & Co. encounter a shipwrecked family, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Murder on the Orient Express), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez).

Watch the new trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth

What is Jurassic World Rebirth rated? Like all of its predecessors, Rebirth has landed a PG-13 designation "for intense sequences of violence/action, bloody images, some suggestive references, language and a drug reference," according to FilmRatings.com.

When does Jurassic World Rebirth open in theaters? Jurassic World Rebirth will begin to spare no expense when it arrives exclusively on the big screen Wednesday, July 2. Tickets are now on sale here! Of course, like every Universal Pictures film, the latest Jurassic World will also eventually stream on Peacock later this year!

Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart, and Jim Spencer executive-produced the sequel, with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley serving as producers.

Need to bring yourself up to speed on where the franchise left off? Jurassic World Dominion is streaming on Peacock!