Everything to Know About M3GAN 2.0: Plot Details, Cast, Release Date & More

The download time for M3GAN 2.0 is getting shorter and shorter as we approach the sequel's June 27 release date.

New Zealand filmmaker Gerard Johnston returned to direct the hotly-anticipated sophomore installment, as well as pen the screenplay (based on a story he concocted alongside original screenwriter Akela Cooper), which further tackles the franchise's timely exploration of artificial intelligence and the threat it poses to a thriving human society.

Head below for a nifty rundown on everything you need to know about the movie — from plot info, to casting details, and more.

Everything you need to know about the M3GAN sequel, M3GAN 2.0

What is M3GAN 2.0 about?

M3GAN (Jenna Davis) in M3GAN 2.0 (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Picking up two years after the events of the first film, M3GAN 2.0 finds roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) working as a bestselling author and staunch advocate for government oversight of A.I. Gemma's niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), is now a rebellious 14-year-old acting out against her aunt's overprotective rules.

Unbeknownst to either of them, however, the underlying technology that gave rise to M3GAN has been used to develop a military-grade weapon, the perfect infiltrator and assassin, known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno). But as the robot's sentience increases, her desire to take orders from humans plummets. With the fate of humanity at stake, Gemma and Cady have no choice but to resurrect M3GAN, albeit with a few badass upgrades.

Watch the official trailer for M3GAN 2.0

In addition to writing and directing, Johnstone serves as an executive producer alongside Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Mark D. Katchur. James Wan and Jason Blum — who combined their production banners, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, last year — are producers alongside Williams.

Who stars in M3GAN 2.0?

M3GAN 2.0 features a number of returning cast members, including Allison Williams (Gemma, M3GAN's creator); Violet McGraw (Cady, Gemma's niece); Amie Donald and Jenna Davis (the body and voice of M3GAN); Brian Jordan Alvarez (corporate spy Cole); and Jen Van Epps (Tess, Gemma's former colleague at the Funki toy company).

Newcomers to the budding franchise are Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim Uprising), Aristotle Athari (Silicon Valley), Timm Sharp (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Concords).

What is M3GAN 2.0 rated? Per FilmRatings.com, M3GAN 2.0 has landed a PG-13 designation "for strong violent content, bloody images, some strong language, sexual material, and brief drug references."

When is M3GAN 2.0's release date? The sequel arrives exclusively on the big screen Friday, June 27 by way of Universal Pictures. Tickets are expected to go on sale from Fandango soon! Of course, like every Universal Pictures film, M3GAN 2.0 will also eventually stream on Peacock later this year!

Both the PG-13 and unrated cuts of M3GAN are now available to rent and/or purchase from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.