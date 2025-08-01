How 2025 Hall of Famer Antonio Gates Made it to the NFL Without Ever Playing College Football

On August 2 in Canton, Ohio, the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrines four new members, placing them among the ranks of the greatest to ever play in the National Football League: Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe.

Each of these four legends has their own incredible journey which took them from obscurity to pro football stardom, and finally to the hallowed halls of the Hall of Fame, and each has its own distinctions. Sterling Sharpe, for example, joins his brother Shannon in the Hall, and together they become the first set of brothers to ever make it to Canton. But even with the other three players' incredible stories in mind, Antonio Gates might stand out the most in the particular Hall of Fame class, because he did something that no other player has ever done.

On August 2, Antonio Gates -- who played his entire career at tight end for the Chargers -- will become the first player in the history of pro football to make it to the Hall of Fame without ever having played a single snap of college football. How did he do it? Let's take a closer look.

Antonio Gates path to the NFL explained

Antonio Gates #85 of the San Diego Chargers runs the ball against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on November 8, 2009 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images

Though he's now revered as a Chargers legend and one of the best tight ends to ever play the game, Gates' pro sports dreams actually began not with football, but with basketball. At 6'4", Gates was a top-rated player from the moment he started at Central High School in Detroit, and though he also played football in high school, basketball was his first love, and what he hoped would propel him through a college and pro career.

Though he was recruited for college football by various coaches, including the legendary Nick Saban of Alabama, Gates eventually answered the call of head basketball coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State, where he began his college career. Though he began as a Spartan, Gates bounced around to a couple of different colleges before eventually ending up at Kent State, leading the team to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Finally settled into a college rhythm, Gates was convinced that his Kent State playing years would be the thing that propelled him to the NBA. But after his senior season, it seemed NBA scouts weren't quite sure what to do with him. Some thought he was too heavy, while others thought his chosen position of power forward wasn't right for him, and wanted him to switch. He was a "tweener" in the eyes of the NBA, a player who hadn't actually yet found his place despite years in the game, and it meant that he might not make it to the league.

But football was still calling. Gates had received offers from both Michigan State and Kent State to try out for their respective football teams at various points, and while he'd declined before, he started to wonder if his size and athleticism might mean he could find a place in the NFL.

In 2003, Gates caught the eye of Tim Brewster, then the Chargers' tight-end coach, who watched his basketball highlights and saw a football player hiding in there. By the spring of that year, Gates was working out for both NBA and NFL coaches, unsure of his direction, while Brewster was working hard to convince the Chargers leadership that the future tight end was worth their time. When Gates went undrafted in the 2003 NFL Draft, Brewster sent him a contract.

What are Antonio Gates' NFL records?

The 2025 NFL Hall of Fame member Antonio Gates is introduced prior to the National Football League preseason game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions on July 31, 2025, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. Photo: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

From his very first season in San Diego (where the Chargers were located before moving to Los Angeles), Antonio Gates set himself apart as a reliable receiving weapon for the team. He played 15 games in his rookie season, starting 11 of them, and caught 24 passes for 389 yards and two touchdowns. It was a solid start, and it would only get better.

Gates played 16 seasons with the Chargers, his entire NFL career, and over the course of those years set team records for career receptions (955) and career receiving yards (11,841). His 116 touchdown catches are also a franchise record, but they're more than that. Gates retired at the end of the 2018 season with the NFL all-time record for most touchdown catches by a tight end. It's easy to see why he made it to the Hall of Fame, and why he's still considered one of the best to ever play the position. Not bad for a college basketball player.

"It's like I'm telling a fiction story," Gates told Chargers.com. "To tell somebody they can come to the NFL and not play college football but then make the team … and then start … and then make the Pro Bowl and be All-Pro your second year … and then be the all-time touchdown leader ...

"It's not even a story you can make up. The chances? The odds? They're crazy."

