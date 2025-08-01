Love Island USA's Huda Debuts Potential New Romance Weeks After Finale (PHOTO)

Spike Lee Reveals How He Got a Guitar from Prince, Talks Working with A$AP Rocky & Denzel Washington

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo on How to Giggle, Paige's Brief Love Island Appearance and More

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo on How to Giggle, Paige's Brief Love Island Appearance and More

Love Island USA Season 7's resident "mamacita" was all smiles with a new guy at a recent movie premiere.

While Huda Mustafa walked away from Love Island USA single, it looks like the OG Season 7 Islander may have found love outside the villa.

On July 31, Huda attended the world premiere of the new horror mystery film Weapons in Los Angeles and posed for photos with a brand new man — Louis Russell. Reality TV aficionados will recognize Louis from Too Hot to Handle, Perfect Match, and Battle Camp. Huda and Louis stirred were spotted in London earlier this month wearing matching outfits, and the two were also photographed holding hands at The Grove shopping mall in Los Angeles.

Now, Huda was all smiles while holding hands with Louis as they made their red carpet debut.

RELATED: Love Island USA's Iris Kendall Looks So Different with Short Hair Cut Into a Bob

Huda from Love Island USA holds hands with Louis Russell

Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell at the Weapons World Premiere on July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

At the Weapons premiere, Huda wore a black form-fitting dress and styled her hair with loose curls. Louis matched her vibe, wearing a black suit jacket, pants, and shirt, along with sunglasses on his head.

While Huda and Louis have been seemingly spending lots of time together in the weeks following the Love Island USA Season 7 finale, the two have not publicly commented on whether they're officially dating.

RELATED: How Love Island USA's Amaya Espinal Dropped a Viral Song without Leaving Fiji

During her time in Fiji, Huda made quite a splash from the very beginning. From her early drama with Jeremiah Brown to standing on business during this season's new mailbox challenge and sparking the now-infamous "Mommy? Mamacita!" moment, Huda quickly became an Islander on everyone's radar.

Huda and Chris placed third on Love Island USA Season 7

Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley during LOVE ISLAND USA Season 7 Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Huda ultimately left the villa single when she broke up with pro basketball player and Casa bombshell Chris Seeley during the finale. In episodes leading up to their split, tensions were high between the two, perhaps especially as Chris wanted Huda to be more affectionate with him in front of their fellow Islanders.

As they two had their final date over a candlelit dinner, Huda told Chris, “I think we should just be friends," and he agreed. “OK, cool. No hard feelings ... I could tell. So I have just been waiting for you to say it.”

Since leaving the villa, beyond her sightings with Louis, Huda has reunited with her daughter and appeared on podcasts. Meanwhile, Love Island USA can't wait to see all the Islanders again at Peacock's upcoming reunion.

RELATED: Love Island USA's Amaya & Bryan Reveal Plans for $100,000 Prize: "We Both Want To..."