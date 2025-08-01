How Twisted Metal Left a Scar - Literally - on Brooklyn Nine-Nine Fan Favorite Stephanie Beatriz

The tale jives with what Beatriz previously told NBC Insider about the time she nearly beheaded co-star Anthony Mackie.

Stephanie Beatriz learned the true meaning of "Twisted Metal" the hard way while filming Season 1 of the hit Peacock series (the first three episodes of the second season are now available here) based on the iconic PlayStation games.

Speaking with journalists on the Toronto-based set of Season 2, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum recalled how she sustained an injury while moving in front of a car with sharp spikes. After all, this is a show about dangerous, souped-up vehicles designed to protect the driver and kill any adversaries in the way.

Stephanie Beatriz on the scar she got from Twisted Metal Season 1

Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) in Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

"[It] ate the sh** out of my leg," the Quiet actress explained (via GameSpot), going on to add that she'll "always remember this show" from the resultant scar it left upon her flesh.

The story jives with what Beatriz told NBC Insider about the time she almost beheaded co-star Anthony Mackie (John Doe) by accident. "I threw an axe and it whizzed by his ear," she said. "I was like, ‘Oh my God, I almost killed Anthony Mackie!’ But [my throwing skills] are getting better. They look great on camera, which is all you really need."

Picking up seven months after the Season 1 finale, the second season focuses on the titular tournament hosted by the mysterious Calypso (Anthony Carrigan), which allows for the introduction of fan favorite characters from the video games like Axel (Michael James Shaw) and Mr. Grimm (Richard de Klerk). If you're at all familiar with these drivers, then you know they don't exactly adhere to the laws of our reality.

"We wanted to go over weirder this season, lean into what makes Twisted Metal so special, while always keeping it about character and ensuring it makes sense in the world," showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith explained. "The show looks and feels even bigger and better with more cars, characters, and comedy. What makes our show so exciting is you never know who you will meet in the next episode or what they will be doing. That was our ethos.”

