What is M3GAN 2.0 About? Everything we Know About the Story for the Sequel

She's our friend 'till the end. She's got sick dance moves and a taste for blood. She's M3GAN, and she's coming back to theaters this summer in her very own sequel: M3GAN 2.0. Gerard Johnstone returns to direct the follow-up, which delves even deeper into the modern conversation surrounding the benefits and downsides of artificial intelligence.

"We shot this film three years ago and already technology has evolved so much. Now we have these ChatGPT3 where you can have these very involved conversations with a computer," the director explained during an interview with New Zealand outlet 1News. "Me and my kid were getting it to help us make a story about a frog samurai and it would do it and we'd say, 'Now make it funny,' and it would do it. Then we'd say, 'Now make it rhyme,' and it would do it again. It's just phenomenal. The best thing about the movie is that it's part of the conversation about what's happening now and the more that happens the more there is to talk about. That's what's most exciting about getting to do one of these movies again."

What is M3GAN 2.0 about?

Set two years after the first installment, M3GAN 2.0 revisits the characters of roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) and her orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw), both of whom succeeded in taking out the killer doll with a taste for murder the first time around. Gemma has since left her post at Funki to become a bestselling author and advocate for government oversight on artificial intelligence. Cady, meanwhile, is now a 14-year-old teenager rebelling against her aunt's overprotective rules.

Unbeknownst to either of them, the M3GAN-based specs stolen by Cole (Brian Jordan Alvarez) in the first movie has been misused by a powerful defense contractor to develop a terrifying new weapon dubbed Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno). As you might have suspected, Amelia ultimately grows tired of her human masters and decides that our species isn't worth keeping around. With the fate of humanity on the line, Gemma sees no other option than to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few lethal upgrades to even the odds.

Jen Van Epps (reprising the role of Gemma's former Funki co-worker, Tess) co-stars alongside Aristotle Athari (Silicon Valley), Timm Sharp (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Concords).

What is M3GAN 2.0 rated? While the sequel has yet to receive an official rating, the first film received a PG-13 designation. But the first film also received an extended, unrated version that added back in a bit more blood and violence that had been trimmed for the theatrical cut. So that could always be a possibility once again.

When does M3GAN 2.0 open in theaters?

M3GAN 2.0 will boot up on the big screen Friday, June 27. It will exclusively premiere in theaters.

In addition to directing the sequel, Gerard Johnstone also serves as an executive producer alongside Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Mark D. Katchur. James Wan and Jason Blum, who merged their two production companies last year, are producers with Allison Williams.