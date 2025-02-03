Horror Hit M3GAN Returns With First Teaser Trailer For Sequel M3GAN 2.0 (WATCH)

Everyone's favorite killer robot companion is back in the official teaser trailer for M3GAN 2.0, the aptly-titled sequel to 2022's techno-thriller phenomenon, M3GAN (now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment).

The 47-second teaser video, which debuted during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, shows the titular doll breaking out her viral dance moves to Chappell Roan's "Femininomenon" and announces that she'll be back and "slaying" in theaters this June.

Gerard Johnstone returns to direct the follow-up, which takes place two years after the original movie and explores incredibly timely themes regarding the troubling rise of artificial intelligence. Since destroying M3GAN for good — or so she thought — toy company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) has since become a bestselling author and an advocate for government oversight on A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma's niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), is now a teenager and in full rebellion of her aunt's overprotective rules.

But what Gemma doesn't know, is that the tech that made M3GAN so dangerous survived and is now being used by a defense contractor to create a new, military-grade weapon called Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno; Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising). But much like M3GAN the first time around, Amelia eventually decides she doesn't like taking orders from humans and turns on her creators. The only thing that can stop her, maybe? That would be M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis). Gemma resurrects her killer creation and gives her plenty of upgrades to give her a fighting chance against Amelia.

The cast also features two more returning faces — Brian Jordan Alvarez (corporate thief Cole) and Jen Van Epps (Gemma's former Funki co-worker, Tess) — with several other newcomers: Aristotle Athari (Silicon Valley), Timm Sharp (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Concords) round out the cast.

Watch the teaser trailer for M3GAN 2.0

When does M3GAN 2.0 open in theaters?

M3GAN 2.0 will boot up on the big screen Friday, June 27. The first M3GAN set a domestic box office record in its opening weekend in early 2022 with $30.4 million, the largest North American debut for a PG-13 film since A Quiet Place Part II. It went on to gross just over $180 million worldwide against a budget of $12 million.

In addition to directing the sequel, Johnstone also serves as an executive producer alongside Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Mark D. Katchur. James Wan and Jason Blum, who merged their two production companies last year, are producers with Allison Williams.