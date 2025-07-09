Jurassic World Rebirth Composer Alexandre Desplat on Respectfully Using John Williams' Iconic Score

While Williams has not composed a Jurassic film since The Lost World, his musical spirit has lived on in every sequel since.

Like the dinosaurs genetically manufactured by the John Hammond-founded InGen, nearly all the scores for the Jurassic franchise are a blend of old and new. Ever since Jurassic Park III hit the big screen over two decades ago, three different composers have come and gone, placing their own musical spin on the blockbuster IP, while retaining the iconic themes John Williams delivered in the 1993 original (now streaming on Peacock alongside its five sequels).

"It's a respect and a gift to the audience who love that theme and have been coming to watch these movies for so many years," Jurassic World Rebirth composer Alexandre Desplat tells NBC Insider over Zoom. "Like for Harry Potter. How could I not pay tribute to 'Hedwig's Theme' in [Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2]? It had to be paying a tribute to John Williams and at the same time, salute the audience members who love these melodies for very good reason. They're great melodies!"

RELATED: Jurassic World Rebirth Soundtrack: Vinyl Release and Streaming Info

Rebirth, which is now playing in theaters nationwide (click here for tickets), marks the second cinematic collaboration between Desplat and director Gareth Edwards following the 2014 American reboot of Godzilla. "I trust Gareth and he trusts me," Desplat says. "We have fun together." And given the fact that he's also been a massive John Williams fan since the age of 15, Desplat didn't need to think twice about accepting the Jurassic job. "Thirty-two years later, it’s still driving people who want to see the films crazy," he adds. "When I was invited to participate, it didn't take me long to say yes."

Jurassic World Rebirth composer Alexandre Desplat talks paying homage to John Williams

Alexandre Desplat attends the "Jurassic World Rebirth" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 17, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

"When you’re offered these kind of films, you need to know who's written it. Then you see that it's David Koepp and know that he's goes back to the beginning," Desplat explains. "Then you look at the cast. Scarlett [Johansson] has always been a kind of talisman for me since Girl with a Pearl Earring; Rupert [Friend] worked on Stephen Frears’ Chéri [which I also scored]; and Jonathan Bailey is a marvelous clarinet player."

From the jump, composer and director agreed that the soundtrack for the new Jurassic title (now available from Universal's Back Lot Music) would follow the "heritage from the first six movies" recalls Desplat, a two-time Oscar recipient for his work on The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Shape of Water. "It had to be symphonic [with a] large symphonic orchestra. There are some electronics here and there, but not at the front, because it's not the DNA of the scores in the other films ... John Williams has a very elegant, brilliant style of writing, and you try to get as close as you can to his genius."

Despite the fact that Desplat has written music for over 200 projects since his career first began in the mid-1980s, the process never gets any easier, especially for a massive summer tentpole like Rebirth that spans numerous characters, locations, themes, and narrative beats.

RELATED: 12-Year-Old Jurassic World Rebirth Star Aurdina Miranda On Cuddling Up with Dolores the Aquilops

"When you start, you really wonder how you're going to get through it because there are so many moments and so many plateaus," shares the composer. "It never stops. You finish the first reel and think you've already reached the summit, but there's still six or seven reels to go, which means 100-plus minutes of music at the end. Gareth and I dispatched ideas, motifs, and themes that would go the family; themes for the team; sounds that would match the mosasaurus or T. rex. You try and build an architecture that follows all the danger that the team goes through."

For Desplat, the ultimate goal on a movie like this is to achieve a transcendental "synchronicity" between sound and picture. This old school approach to writing music "designed to follow exactly what you see on screen" is often attributed to Hollywood greats like Jerry Goldsmith and Bernard Hermann, as well as Williams himself. "When you have to write for Jurassic, then you really have ... to try and match their ability to write exceptional music and at the same time, hit moments on screen that will emphasize the fear, the danger, the energy of the direction," he stresses.

When it came to using Williams' wondrous cues from the first Jurassic Park, Desplat and Edwards strategically settled on three core milestones throughout the film. The first comes right after mercenary Zora Bennett (Johansson) and big pharma rep Martin Krebs (Friend) recruit museum-based paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey) to their dangerous mission of collecting priceless genetic samples from the largest dinosaurs still alive.

As the trio flies to Suriname to enlist Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and his boating crew, we hear the famous motif from "Journey to the Island," which signals the start of the grand adventure. "It was a perfect moment to install [Williams' theme] and bring the audience into the story. Like, ‘Oh, here we go! We’re going into a Jurassic World musical moment!’" says the composer.

The second callback arrives during the much talked about Titanosaurus sequence, whose theme — aptly titled "Dino Spectacle" — utilizes "Welcome to Jurassic Park" as a way to evoke Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) laying eyes on the Brachiosaurus herd on Isla Nublar.

Just before that perfectly-executed rush of nostalgia, however, Dr. Loomis, a former student of Grant's as fate would have it, touches a real dinosaur for the very first time in his life. As mentioned above, Bailey played clarinet for the scene's track, entitled "Dino Lovers."

RELATED: The Cast & Characters of Jurassic World Rebirth, Explained

"I was in the middle of a take for a big, complex cue, and I hear a discussion in the control room that one of the actors — I didn’t know which one at the time — was going to come and play clarinet," Desplat remembers. "I said, ‘What are you talking about? Who's going to play clarinet in my score? We have the best best players we can have here in London. I don't want my score to be hurt by someone who played clarinet in school.’ And then they said, ‘No, you’ll see he’s very good.’ So I said, ‘Okay, let's try. Bring him in, have him sit by this first chair, and we’ll try.’"

Thankfully, Bailey "turned out very well," defying the composer's expectations with impressive clarinet skills far beyond the prowess of a mere school student. "I'm not sure there's been many actors who have been able to play the music of their own scene, especially a very emotional scene in a film, but that's what happened for us," Desplat says. "And it was great. All the the chairs in the woodwinds were excited. They managed to get autographs, [but] I didn't get any autograph."

The third and final homage to Williams can be heard at the very end as the survivors — cut, bruised, and exhausted — finally escape the dino-danger. The audience, meanwhile, is given permission to finally relax with "Sailing Away," an almost lullaby-like rendition of "Welcome to Jurassic Park" directly based on the ending of the '93 film.

"I knew Gareth wanted to go back to the very intimate piano-like version of the theme, which was great," concludes Desplat. "So I wrote a little introduction to that, which I played on piano, and then we went on for a new arrangement of John Williams’ theme, just for solo piano. It worked beautifully."

Jurassic World Rebirth is currently roaring in theaters everywhere. Click here for tickets! On the evening of Tuesday, July 15, the Hollywood Bowl will host a one-night celebration of Desplat's original film scores. More info can be found here!