How Jaws "Immediately" Impacted Half a Century of Shark Conservation

Fifty years after her husband's book, the matriarch of the Benchley family talks about Jaws' legacy of shark protection.

Officially, the 50th anniversary of Universal Pictures releasing Jaws in theaters was on June 20, but it remains the summer of celebration for director Steven Spielberg’s classic film based on author Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel of the same name.

This summer, all four Jaws movies have been streaming on Peacock alongside Spielberg's special introduction. And a brand-new documentary, Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story, from Laurent Bouzereau, Spielberg’s long-time featurette and documentary biographer, is included in the 50th Anniversary edition of Jaws.

One of the featured interviewees in the new documentary is Wendy Benchley, the widow of Peter Benchley and an ongoing marine conservation advocate and board member of WildAid and Blue Frontier Campaign. Since 1974, when Jaws was published, Benchley has remained a vocal advocate for shark conservation, using Jaws the movie as an entry point for next generation conservationists.

"I bring Jaws in to get people interested, and then I hope that they will really get involved in ocean conservation issues,” Benchley told NBC Insider when we spoke recently about the anniversary of the movie. We found out what it’s been like to look back at the entire Jaws legacy while participating in Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story, and how the oceans look now for sharks of all species in the ocean.

Wendy Benchely on a “rich, full life of conservation” advocating for sharks in the wake of Jaws

Wendy Benchley, Executive Producer and Ocean Conservationist advocate is pictured during an interview for National Geographic's Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story. Photo: National Geographic/Chris Johnson

While Peter Benchley passed away in 2006 from pulmonary fibrosis, the author and his family had already established deep roots with ocean conservationists through many marine organizations. Wendy Benchley also helped start the annual Peter Benchley Ocean Awards with Aquarium Conservation Partnership (ACP) to honor individuals committed to ocean conservation excellence.

"Honestly, we led a rich, full life of conservation,” Wendy Benchley said of her family’s ongoing legacy. "I was involved in public policy issues and policy,” she said of her time as a New Jersey councilwoman and then working with the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF).

"Peter wrote more books and he did all kinds of articles for the National Geographic,” she said of Peter’s continued investment in environmental advocacy protecting sharks from finning.

Box art for the 4k 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook of Jaws (1975). Photo: Universal Studios

Benchley admitted that she and her kids don’t watch Jaws all the time, but they dove back into the film due to Bouzereau’s inclusion of the Benchleys in Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story.

"He was the one who came to me a year and a half ago and said, 'Wendy, the 50th is coming up. I would love to do a film that really talks about the positive effects of Jaws and not just the making of Jaws.' Of course, he did an unusual and a brilliant take on the making of Jaws. It's so, so superb,” she said of the documentary, which includes marine biologists and shark experts who explain the journey of their shark advocacy across the last five decades.

“We've been revisiting Jaws for a year and a half and it's been very fulsome and fascinating and fun,” she enthused.

Is Wendy Benchley hopeful about the future of ocean conservation?

A cinematographer filming Baskig Sharks around the underwater wrecks of Southern Carolina, USA on The Americas Season 1, Episode 11. Photo: BBC Studios

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story shines a light on the negative effects that came from people’s terror about sharks after watching Jaws. But it also charts the great interest the film generated in those wanting to pursue marine biology degrees and ocean research.

"As a family, we have just been very, very excited and proud about the book. And Peter saw the positive effects of Jaws right off the bat. It didn't take 50 years. It happened immediately after Jaws,“ Wendy explained. "I always give the statistic that there was a 30 percent increase in marine science applications at the University of Miami, Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science.

"So yes, there was the fear and there was an uptick in shark tournaments, and that was just horrifying,” she continued. “Certainly, that was an impetus for Peter and me to really get going on ocean conservation issues and working to get people to understand how important sharks were, and are, for a healthy ocean.

Benchley said sharks are in a much better place than they were 50-years ago, but overall ocean health needs more global attention and investment. "We are definitely making progress with marine protected areas, and they are expanding,” she confirmed. "A group that I work with, Wild Aid, has done not only a brilliant job with marine protected areas, but also in bringing down the amount of demand for sharkfin soup. And that is really the big issue now when it comes to sharks and the survival of sharks in the ocean. We all know that we have got to have sharks to have a healthy ocean, and I think we're making good progress."

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story is included on the new Universal Pictures Home Entertainment 50th Anniversary edition of Jaws on Blu-ray and 4K. Or, you can watch the documentary on National Geographic. Find Jaws and its sequels streaming now on Peacock.