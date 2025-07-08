Jurassic World Rebirth's Scarlett Johansson Is Now the Highest-Grossing Actor on the Planet

Thanks to Jurassic World Rebirth, which just crushed the global box office on its opening weekend, Scarlett Johansson is now the highest-grossing movie star in the world.

"At this point, her name should be changed to '$carlett Johan$$on,' as the actor’s keen choice of roles over the years has landed her in the record books with multi-billion dollar bragging rights based on the key metric of theatrical box office gross," Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore, tells NBC Insider. "The feat is made all the more impressive by the fact that ScarJo is only just getting started with a career that promises multiple decades of Hollywood hits yet to come. Just one one weekend into its theatrical run, Jurassic World Rebirth has already added plenty of dino-cash to the Oscar nominee's legacy, thus increasing her lead in this high-stakes box office sweepstakes."

RELATED: How Scarlett Johansson Faced Her Greatest Fear on Jurassic World Rebirth: "Cockroaches!"

Who is the highest-grossing movie star in the world? According to box office website The Numbers, Johansson has surpassed her fellow Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel Jackson to become the most lucrative actor in history with over $12 billion in ticket sales. The Top 10 list also includes Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Chris Evans.

Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

The Black Widow alum headlines Rebirth as Zora Bennett, a mercenary- hired to lead an expedition to InGen's original research facility for Jurassic Park in the hopes of collecting invaluable DNA samples from the massive dinosaurs still living there.

The seventh entry in the blockbuster franchise closed out the long Independence Day weekend with $147.3 million domestically and $322 million worldwide. Written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World) and directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, The Creator), the project marked a major milestone for Johansson, regardless of how well it did financially.

RELATED: 12-Year-Old Jurassic World Rebirth Star Aurdina Miranda On Cuddling Up with Dolores the Aquilops

“It's been a dream of mine to be in the Jurassic family since forever,” she says in the official production notes. “One of my first memories of going to the theater was going to see Jurassic Park. For the last 15 years, I have been following every Jurassic movement, and each time I heard they were making a film, I reached out to say I was available, but nothing worked out."

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to pick up tickets! Want to stroll down memory lane? The complete Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies are now streaming on Peacock.