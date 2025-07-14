Jaws @ 50: How Martin Scorsese & George Lucas Fit into Steven Spielberg's Epic Shark Saga

How do you make a fresh documentary about one of the most beloved, and heavily covered films of the last century?

That was the exact challenge facing long-time Steven Spielberg documentarian Laurent Bouzereau, when two years ago he was tasked by NatGeo to direct a new documentary that would celebrate the 50-year impact of Jaws (streaming now on Peacock) on pop culture and shark conservation.

Kismet-wise, it was 30-years ago that Bouzereau’s own creative journey began with the director, after he restored Spielberg's film 1941. Bouzereau then went on to direct the much-lauded 1995 feature documentary, The Making of Steven Spielberg's 'Jaws’, for LaserDisc release. As it happens with the Spielberg archives, Bouzereau discovered more to the story, which is the backbone of the new feature documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story, which is included in the 50th Anniversary physical edition of Jaws and available to stream on NatGeo.

NBC Insider sat down with Bouzereau to discuss Jaws @ 50 to find out how he found a path to tell a story about the broader impact of the film on cinema, marine conservation, and even Spielberg himself.

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story director Laurent Bouzereau on finding a new way into Jaws

Commissioned by NatGeo to direct the Jaws 50th anniversary documentary, Bouzereau tells NBC Insider he signed on knowing that the marine conservation angle would bring fresh insight to the film. But he was admittedly a little lost on what else was new to explore about the making of the movie itself.

"It was very stressful,” Bouzereau shared with candor. "Once I set up the project, I'm like, 'What have I gotten myself into?’"

Not long after, he said two things happened that calmed his nerves and set a much clearer path for Jaws @ 50. “After my first day of shooting, as I was sitting with Steven Spielberg, he opened up in a way that I felt, even if it was a story I had heard before, that the tone was different,” he explained. "It's a little bit like you've been blowing your candles on your cakes for 49 years, and then suddenly you turn 50. I think that that's a very different experience and so that perspective was really interesting."

And then on June 20, 2024, Bouzereau said he was interviewing Spielberg again for the doc, when the director received a spontaneous text from fellow director Steven Soderbergh. “It says, 'Happy anniversary! Today is the 50th anniversary of your first day of filming on Jaws!' And I'm like, shame on me for not remembering this! But then I was like, 'I've got to interview Steven Soderbergh!’"

Bouzereau then chased down Soderbergh and other directors and actors who were profoundly impacted by Jaws. And as he dug into Spielberg’s own archives, Bouzereau said he discovered photos that documented a host of incredible directors, from Martin Scorsese to George Lucas, who went to visit Spielberg on location in Martha’s Vineyard as production spiraled.

“The tone of the storytelling here has to do with the survival story,” Bouzereau said of telling Spielberg’s personal nightmare in landing Jaws. "It's no longer the story of the shark wasn't working kind of stuff, which we've heard to death. We had to cover that to some extent but I was much more interested [to have] George Lucas [Star Wars] and John Milius [Dirty Harry] with Steven visiting the shark being built. And George is saying, 'This is going to be a huge hit movie,' and Milius trying to climb inside the mouth of the shark. I had seen that photo, but I had never talked about that so that was all great fun.

"And then, of course, the PTSD and consequence of the trauma of the near disaster with the making of the film,” Bouzereau said of the very candid stories Spielberg shares in the film about the impact on his mental health. "Lastly, there’s the whole story around sharks and the unintended consequences that occurred after the film came out, and the book. And how my dear Wendy Benchley, who I adore, and Peter Benchley {author of the novel, Jaws], who I loved, really trying to correct that and being very successful at it."

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story director on the amazing thing about Steven Spielberg

American director Steven Spielberg, camera operator Michael Chapman, and cinematographer Bill Butler on the set of Jaws (1975) in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Aside from the directors, Bouzereau said he found plenty of Jaws aficionados, from John Alves to Greg Nicotero, willing to share new materials for Jaws @ 50. "It's interesting that there's such passion when it comes to Jaws that I think people want to share, and it's always very satisfying. But I had to make sure and check in with myself that I wasn't focusing on what's never been seen before, because if you do that, you set yourself up for failure. It was more about what's not been told before and how do I show something that's been seen before, but bring a different dialog to it, or a different perspective to it? I could have all the greatest footage never before seen, but if I don't have a really great story to hang it on, I got nothing. To me, it was really the storytelling."

Bouzereau then noted that Spielberg is ever surprising, even after 30 years of working with him on projects. "I would say we have a real level of comfort and trustworthiness,” he assessed. "He knows that when we're talking, it's never a Q and A. It's always a discussion with someone who comes from a level of appreciation. I really do owe him my career, and I continue to be inspired by him each time I have even a casual conversation with him.

“And the thing that always blows me away with him is his level of concentration is 5,000%,” he continued. "I remember years ago, in 1997, I interviewed him about Close Encounters of the Third Kind. I was about to do a piece on that and he was filming one of the battles in Saving Private Ryan in England. I set up my camera on set, and in fact, you see the whole set behind him. He's like, 'Oh, hi, Laurent... I’ll be with you in a minute.' He finishes his shot, comes over and sits down and we start talking about Close Encounters. He gives me the interview of my life at that point, and then he goes back and gives 6,000% to Private Ryan! That level of focus and generosity and humanity, when he commits to something, there's no holding back anything. I don't take it for granted. I'm very grateful."

How can you watch the documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story?

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story is included on the new Universal Pictures Home Entertainment 50th Anniversary edition of Jaws on Blu-ray and 4K. Or, you can watch the documentary on National Geographic. The Jaws films are also streaming right now on Peacock.