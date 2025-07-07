Jurassic World Rebirth Soundtrack: Vinyl Release and Streaming Info

Want to keep the music of Jurassic World Rebirth with you after the movie? Here's how to get it.

The Jurassic Park franchise is impossible to imagine without its iconic music, originated by John Williams back in 1993, and continuing onwards through the years by Williams himself and by a distinguished group of fellow composers in sequel films. For Jurassic World Rebirth (now in theaters; get tickets here), director Gareth Edwards brought in yet another Oscar-winning icon to score the film, producing a soundtrack that you'll want to keep with you long after the dino-action is over.

There's good news on that front, because the Rebirth score is already out in the world, and we've got the details on where you can hear it, plus where you can pick it up on vinyl.

All about the Jurassic World Rebirth soundtrack release

To score Rebirth, Edwards turned to two-time Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water, The Grand Budapest Hotel), who previously worked with the director on another monster movie, 2014's Godzilla. For Desplat, it was a chance to step into an iconic franchise with some of the best epic blockbuster music ever recorded, and put his own spin on the classic motifs laid out by Williams in the very first Jurassic score.

“He’s the master, what can I say?” Desplat said of Williams in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “He’s the man. He’s the last tycoon of American movie music. So that’s everything said there. He drew a line and we just have to be brave and strong enough to try and challenge this line. With humility, but with desire. It’s a kind of battle.”

Throughout Rebirth, you can hear Desplat's odes to Williams and the main themes of Jurassic Park, often arriving in subtle ways, building up just enough that you recognize them, and then veering into new compositions. It's a reminder of the franchise's musical legacy, but even with the homages to Williams in mind, this is a Desplat score through and through.

So, how can you listen to Desplat's score outside of the movie theater? Universal's soundtrack label, Back Lot Music, has already made the score available for streaming on all major platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and more. If you want a physical release, there's good news on that front as well.

The folks at the record label Mutant have partnered with Back Lot to produce the first physical release of the score in a handsome double vinyl album release, now available for pre-order at Mutant's store. The vinyl release, along with a companion CD release, will go on sale in October, but you can reserve your copy right now.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing in theaters everywhere. Click here to pick up tickets!