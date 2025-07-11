Twisty Blumhouse Thriller Drop Now Streaming on Peacock: How to Watch

Smartphone thriller Drop, the latest freaky film from director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, Freaky), is now streaming on Peacock. Written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, the film marks yet another genre team-up between Universal Pictures and Jason Blum's Blumhouse production banner.

Sirens and White Lotus star Meghann Fahy leads the story as Violet, a single mother and psychologist specializing in victims of abuse, who finds herself encouraged to kill her handsome dinner date, Henry (Brandon Sklenar; It Ends With Us), through sinister, AirDropped messages to her mobile phone. If she doesn't comply with the ghoulish instructions, her son, Toby (newcomer Jacob Robinson), and little sister, Jen (Violett Beane; The Flash), will pay the ultimate price.

Drop director Christopher Landon on working for Blumhouse

Director Christopher Landon with Meghann Fahy behind the scenes in Drop (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

“I think the reason I’ve had such a lasting relationship with Blumhouse, and specifically Jason, is the amount of creative freedom they give their filmmakers,” Landon said in the film's official production notes. “If you can make your movie within a certain budget parameter, you have control. It is an empowering situation, and that is why a lot of filmmakers keep going back.”

He continues: “I wanted to make a sort of throwback to '90s thrillers and even further back to Hitchcock and De Palma, but with this very modern conceit at the center of it. That was really appealing to me. This also felt like my chance to make a love letter to films like Red Eye. That’s a movie I really love, and think is under-appreciated. It is such a tight, contained thriller.”

Reed Diamond (Orphan Black: Echoes), Gabrielle Ryan (Debris), Sarah McCormack (The Blondey Way), Jeffery Self (Search Party), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), and Travis Nelson (The Lake) round out the cast. The film was executive-produced by Blum and Ron Lynch. Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Cameron Fuller served as producers.

Is Drop streaming on Peacock now? Yes! Drop is now streaming exclusively on Peacock right here.

