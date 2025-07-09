Wicked: For Good 2-Hour Special with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande Coming to NBC & Peacock

The two-hour event kicks off Thursday, November 6 and will feature live performances by the Wicked cast.

To get fans hyped for the big screen release of Wicked: For Good this fall, NBC is hosting a two-hour special Thursday, November 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET, as previously announced during the NBCU Upfront presentation back in May.

Academy Award-nominated cast members Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda) are set to appear in the one-time only televised event, which will be available to stream exclusively on Peacock the next day. The NBCUniversal streaming platform is currently home to Wicked: Part I, which grossed over $750 million worldwide before nabbing a pair of Academy Awards for Best Costume Design (Paul Tazewell) and Best Production Design (Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales).

RELATED: Are Original Wicked Broadway Stars Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth in Wicked: For Good?

Taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the longtime venue of the Oscars, the special (currently untitled) will see Erivo and Grande "joined by their co-stars and other surprise guests to perform many songs from the first movie — and maybe, just maybe, a little bit from the upcoming film," teases the official release.

Ben Winston will Executive Produce with Fulwell Entertainment serving as the production company. Raj Kapoor also serves as Executive Producer.

How to watch NBC's Wicked special ahead of For Good

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

The two-hour Wicked special will air on NBC Thursday, November 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET before making its way to Peacock the next day.

When does Wicked: For Good come out? Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters everywhere Friday, November 21.

Picking up after the effective smear campaign against Elphaba that established her as the "Wicked Witch of the West," For Good finds Erivo's wrongly accused villain living in exile deep within the Ozian forest, desperately trying to save the voiceless Animals and expose the truth about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Back in the Emerald City, Glinda has become a symbol of good, enjoying a life of fame and luxury she doesn't really deserve, parroting the pro-Wizard propaganda whispered into her ear by Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and preparing to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular wedding ceremony.

RELATED: Watch Every Deleted Scene From Wicked: Elphaba and Fiyero, Emerald City & More

Feeling guilt over her compromised morals and the estrangement from her best friend, Glinda tries to broker a peace between Elphaba and The Wizard. The effort fails, not only increasing the divide between the two witches, but also affecting Boq (Ethan Slater), Fiyero, and Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode). The sudden arrival of a certain girl from Kansas does nothing to alleviate the already complicated situation.

"As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good," reads the official synopsis.

Wicked: For Good flies into theaters everywhere Friday, November 21. In the meantime, audiences can stream Wicked: Part I exclusively on Peacock!