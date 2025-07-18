Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme Reveals Peacock Premiere Date: When to Watch

Benicio del Toro Almost Got in Trouble with the TSA Over The Phoenician Scheme Script

The Phoenician Scheme, the latest effort from director Wes Anderson, is coming to Peacock this month!

The film starring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, and Michael Cera will make its exclusive streaming debut on the NBCUniversal platform next Friday — July 25.

The Phoenician Scheme revolves around Anatole “Zsa-zsa” Korda (del Toro), one of the richest men in Europe who is locked in a constant battle for his life. After surviving a sixth assassination attempt, Korda decides to name a successor, his estranged, 20-year-old daughter, Liesl (Threapleton), who has chosen to pursue the life of a nun. Joined by personal tutor Bjorn (Cera), the father-daughter duo embark on an epic, globe-trotting adventure.

“Zsa-zsa strategically decides he needs to bring his daughter back into his life because she will serve the purposes of his business interests,” Anderson said in Universal Pictures press notes ahead of release. “In the course of the movie, as he continues to be threatened and struggles with changing circumstances and new enemies, his strategy begins to evaporate, and is replaced by an aspiration to be a father instead."

“The father/daughter angle is the heart of the piece," adds del Toro.

Riz Ahmed (Venom), Tom Hanks (Asteroid City), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Mathieu Amalric (Quantum of Solace), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Scarlett Johansson (Jurassic World Rebirth), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Hope Davis (Your Honor) round out the cast.

When does The Phoenician Scheme stream on Peacock? The latest Wes Anderson film arrives exclusively on Peacock Friday, July 25.

Anderson wrote the script alongside Roman Coppola and served as producer on the film with Steven Rales, Jeremy Dawson, and John Peet. Coppola, who is the son of celebrated filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, Apocalypse Now), was an executive producer alongside Henning Molfenter.

