The stars of How to Train Your Dragon, Nico Parker and Mason Thames, talk re-watching the movie at home.

How to Train Your Dragon Stars Talk Home Entertainment Release: "This Could be Someone's Paddington 2"

Less than a month after How to Train Your Dragon swept through theatres nationwide, Universal Pictures is offering home viewers a special treat. The film’s home entertainment release debuts on July 14, bringing the live-action remake of the animated film to an even wider audience to watch, re-watch and re-watch again.

The action-packed battle scenes between Vikings and dragons, along with the epic tale of friendship and forgiveness, lived up to the thrills of the 2010 original and more, making it one of the top-grossing movies of 2025 so far. But the film’s stars, Mason Thames (Hiccup) and Nico Parker (Astrid), admit there’s something special about watching it at home, even beyond the exclusive bonus scene that’s included.

NBC Insider caught up with Thames and Parker ahead of the release to talk about the joys of curling up on the couch with the remote nearby, ready to replay their favorite scenes.

Hiccup (Mason Thames) and Astrid (Nico Parker) appear in How to Train Your Dragon (2025). Photo: Helen Sloan/Universal Pictures

Thames describes himself as “a big comfort movie watcher.” Although he lived and breathed How to Train Your Dragon for 85 days of filming in Ireland, the 18-year-old who portrayed young Viking Hiccup is still making discoveries about the movie with every viewing.

“Watching in theaters is a crazy experience and definitely should be seen there, but after you see it in theaters and go home and watch, you always notice new things,” he said.

Watching films multiple times is nothing unusual for Thames, who hinted that he might be a tad film-obsessed.

“Sometimes the movie feels a little different in a lot of ways,” he enthused. “I think that’s really cool. I love doing that. A cool movie comes out, and then comes out on TV, and I watch it and find all the new things.”

Parker, who played the fierce Viking warrior Astrid (who is also Hiccup’s love interest), is squarely in the rewatch club too, especially when it comes to one movie.

“Do you know how many times she’s watched Paddington 2?” Thames asked us. The exceedingly charming talking bear clearly has a special place in Parker’s heart.

“The idea that this could be someone’s Paddington 2 is mind-boggling!” she said, adding that she’s been giving the same treatment to How To Train Your Dragon.

“Even I’ve seen it a few times now, and every time I feel like I notice something else. There’s like a new thing that I love about it or someone’s performance that I didn’t pick up on."

Related

Luckily for fans of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon film, the home entertainment release doesn't just mean the ability to re-watch the movie, but it comes with a slew of special features as well including a gag reel, multiple behind-the-scenes videos and a deleted scene involving Hiccup bringing Toothless a little too close to home and almost getting caught by Astrid.

“There’s a deleted scene of me and Mason in the movie,” Parker explained, but she didn’t provide any additional details because she wants people to check it out on home entertainment release for themselves. To see for yourself, you can watch the film right now from the comfort of your own home.

You can buy or rent the movie on digital now and in 4K starting August 12.