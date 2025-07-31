Who is Calypso in Twisted Metal? Anthony Carrigan's Magical Game Master, Explained

In Season 1 of Peacock's Twisted Metal, we were introduced to John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) as they journeyed across the country on a madcap road trip from New San Francisco to New Chicago and back again. John is a milkman, a courier carrying supplies from one walled city to another.

He’s on the job and one way or another it might be his last. His payment upon delivery is a cushy life inside the safety of New San Fran, but that’s only if he survives. As the season ended, we discovered that the job was a setup, a test drive, to see if John has what it takes to compete in an upcoming tournament. The best drivers in the country will come together for a series of deadly drives; the last car on the road gets the ultimate prize, a single wish.

Season 2 introduces a few new characters into the mix, including the enigmatic Calypso, master of the motorized mayhem known as Twisted Metal.

Who is Calypso in Twisted Metal?

The mystical Calypso is the murderous creator of the Twisted Metal tournament, with the magical power to grant a wish to the winner of a deadly demolition derby.

We don't know quite as much about Calypso's backstory in the TV adaptation, but we do know he's equal parts gameshow host and homicidal maniac, portrayed brilliantly by Anthony Carrigan.

"With a character like Calypso, the pageantry and the kind of flair that he has is very much part of the show. I think that's part of his enjoyment of putting this whole thing together. I think it kind of comes naturally to him in terms of you know he's got these malicious intentions. He wants to put on a show, but he's also having such a good time while it's happening,” Carrigan told NBC Insider. “There is this line that we're all towing. But fortunately, the writing's great, we're all just trying to bring truth to these characters. Make them human, make them real, but also not be afraid to be ridiculous at times too."

Who is Anthony Carrigan, the actor who plays Calypso?

Anthony Carrigan attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Born in Winchester, Massachusetts, Carrigan is perhaps most recognizable as NoHo Hank in the HBO series Barry. Carrigan earned 3 Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the role.

He’s also portrayed a DC Comics character on screen three separate times as Kyle Nimbus/The Mist on TV’s The Flash (2014), Victor Zsasz on Gotham, and most recently as the shape-changing Metamorpho in James Gunn’s Superman. You may also have seen him as Tyler Davies in The Forgotten, Dennis Caleb McCoy in Bill & Ted Face the Music, and Griff in Death of a Unicorn. But in a way, everything has been leading toward Twisted Metal.

"In middle school I used to go over to my buddy Carl's place, used to play Twisted Metal, so I was obviously familiar with it. That was really special, too. I feel like with each of these jobs I'm high fiving my childhood self," Carrigan told Today.

Twisted Metal Season 2 premiered with the first 3 episodes July 31, on Peacock. New episodes stream every Thursday.