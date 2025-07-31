Don’t sweat going back to school, because Peacock’s cooking up the summer’s hottest streams yet.

Everything New on Peacock in August 2025: Twisted Metal, Love Island, Borderline & More

It’s not too hot for Peacock in August, where a whole new slate of movies fresh from theaters and platform series exclusives are keeping the summer vibes all chill and beach-y as the calendar flips toward back-to-school month.

On the movie front, Peacock’s the only place this month to stream sneaky black comedy The Phoenician Scheme (watch it here), the newest Wes Anderson flick that puts the inimitable Benecio del Toro in the starring role. As lavish European tycoon Anatole "Zsa-Zsa" Korda, del Toro sets off trotting the globe after he escapes an assassination attempt, dragging along an intrepid nun (who just so happens to be his estranged daughter) as he slowly shakes off a lifetime of no-good, low-down, and just plain rotten bad behavior.

Borderline (August 1)

Also streaming only on Peacock is Borderline, this year’s twisted movie thriller from the same hilariously demented writing mind behind Cocaine Bear. Samara Weaving stars as a 1990s pop singer whose posh Los Angeles life is upended when a delusional fan (Ray Nicholson) shows up at her house and insists the two are meant to be married. From there things quickly get creepy — in a tensely funny kind of way — as Weaving’s mega-celeb singer tries to, ahem, divorce herself from her persistent stalker’s violent obsession.

Twisted Metal (New episodes every Thursday)

Anthony Mackie is back at full throttle in the new second season of Twisted Metal, the madcap Peacock-exclusive apocalyptic action-comedy where there’s no such thing as a stinkin’ speed limit. Based on the epic PlayStation video game series, Season 2 of Twisted Metal dropped its first three episodes on July 31, with new installments arriving every Thursday until the wild season finale on August 28. Can Mackie’s memory-challenged anti-hero find the answers he’s seeking with a horde of car-crazy maniacs hot on his tail? Stream Twisted Metal here to find out!

Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion (August 25) & Love Island: Beyond the Villa (August 28)

There’s no such thing as too much Love Island, especially during the steamiest month of the year. Co-hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion arrives August 25 to reunite the cast for a can’t-miss Peacock special that dives deep into all the villa’s behind-the-scenes chaos and intrigue. Then on August 28, don’t miss the finale of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, as all the fan favorites from Season 6 take stock of their pivot away from the show’s tropical playground and straight into the real-life streets of Los Angeles. Do the villa’s rules still apply here on this side of paradise? Watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa here!

Heading back to school doesn’t have to be a chore — especially with a well-curated list of classic coming-of-age flicks to commemorate the occasion. Peacock is celebrating summer’s end this month with a whole trove of high school fan faves, from the bad seeds of Mean Girls and Fast Times at Ridgemont High to more well-behaved teen capers like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Clueless. Just wanna dance to your own different beat? No worries — Footloose is on Peacock’s August movie menu, too!

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in August 2025:

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock August Highlights

July 25: The Phoenician Scheme - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

August 1: Borderline - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

August: Love Island: Beyond The Villa, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

August: Twisted Metal, Season 2 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

August 22: Night of The Zoopocalypse - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

August 25: Love Island USA, Season 7 - Reunion (Peacock Exclusive)*

Movies (Streaming August 1)

27 Dresses

47 Ronin

Argo

Battleship

Borderline (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Boss

Breakin’ All The Rules

Bridesmaids

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bill Durham

Clueless

Cowboys & Aliens

Dead Presidents

Dragonheart

Duplicity

Edge of Tomorrow

Elysium*

The Faculty

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Field Of Dreams

Footloose

For The Love Of The Game

Good Will Hunting

Grease

The Guardian

Happy Death Day

The Impossible*

Joy Ride*

Kindergarten Cop

Kung Fu Panda*

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3*

Ma

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Major Payne

The Man With The Iron Fists

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls 2

Mortal Engines

National Lampoon's Animal House

Oblivion

Office Space

Old School

Pretty In Pink

R.I.P.D.

RV*

Save The Last Dance

Scarface

School Of Rock

Seven

The Shawshank Redemption

She’s All That

The Smurfs

Super 8

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Think Like A Man

Trolls*

Victor Frankenstein

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

What Happens In Vegas

XXX*

XXX: State Of The Union*

Arriving after August 1

August 3

Spoiler Alert*

August 7

Housekeeping For Beginners*

August 14

Monkey Man*

August 17

Armageddon Time*

August 22

Night of the Zoopocalypse (Peacock Exclusive)*

August 24

M3GAN*

M3GAN (Unrated)*

New Episodes Weekly

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 (NBC)

Bahar: Esencia de Mujer, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Below Deck, Season 12 (Bravo)

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, Season 1 (E!)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Kings Court, Season 1 (Bravo)

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, Season 2 (Bravo)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 (Bravo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 4 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 4 (Reelz)++

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Rainmaker, Season 1 - (USA)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Orange County, Season 19 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 4 (USA)

Revival, Season 1 (SYFY)

Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 (NBC)

Survival Mode, Season 1 (NBC)

Top Chef VIP, Season 4 (Telemundo)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

The Valley, Season 2 (Bravo)

Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

New August Additions

August 1

Canton Confidential: The Karen Read Murder Trial - Finale (WBTS)

Carnival Catwalk, Season 1 (AQV Films)*

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

August 6

Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 (Bravo)

The Valley, Season 2 - Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

August 7

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 — New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 — New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 11

Love After Lockup: Crime Story, Season 5G (WeTV)

August 13

The Valley, Season 2 — Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

August 14

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 — New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami After Show, Season 1 — Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 — New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 15

Resident Alien, Season 4 — Finale (USA)

August 16

The Rainmaker, Season 1 — Premiere (USA)

August 20

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, Season 1 — Premiere (NBC)

August 21

Inside the Worlds of Epic Universe (NBC)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 — New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Revival, Season 1 — Finale (SYFY)

Twisted Metal, Season 2 — New Episode (Peacock Original)*

August 22

Days of our Lives, Season 60 — Finale (Peacock Original)*

August 25

Days of our Lives, Season 61 — Premiere (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA: Season 7 Reunion (Peacock Original)*

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 - Finale (Telemundo)

August 28

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 1 — Finale (Peacock Original)*

Twisted Metal, Season 2 — Finale (Peacock Original)*

August 29

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Thursday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour With Matthew Berry (Monday through Thursday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

Live Events

August 1-3: THEMOVE (Lance Armstrong Tour de France Femmes Podcast)

August 1-3: Tour de France Femmes

August 1-3: World Aquatics Championships 2025

August 2-3: AIG Women's British Open

August 2-3: IMSA – Road America

August 2-3: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Virginia

August 2-3: USATF - U.S. Outdoor Champs

August 2-3: WWE: SummerSlam

August 3: Premier League Summer Series

August 7-10: U.S. Gymnastics Championships

August 9: SuperMotocross World Championships – Ironman

August 9-10: PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship

August 13-15: U.S. Amateur

August 16-17: Premier League Matchweek 1

August 16: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Juárez (Spanish)

August 16: SuperMotocross World Championships – Unadilla

August 16-17: MotoAmerica Superbike Championship - Mid-Ohio

August 16-17: PGA Tour BMW Championship

August 20-22: Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

August 23: NASCAR Cup Series Race - Daytona

August 23: SuperMotocross World Championships – Budds Creek

August 23-24: PGA Tour TOUR Championship

August 23-24: IMSA - Virginia Is For Racing Lovers

August 23-24: U.S. Senior Women's Open

August 23-31: La Vuelta a España

August 23-24: Premier League Matchweek 2

August 29-30: Big Ten Football 2025 - Week 1

August 30: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Cruz Azul (Spanish)

August 30: Nashville Derby

August 30-31: Premier League Matchweek 3

August 31: NFL Special - Tight End University

August 31: Purina’s Incredible Dog Challenge 2

August 31: Tales from the Ryder Cup

August 31: WWE: Clash in Paris

News Programming & Talk Shows

Live Event

Stand Up To Cancer (August 15)

Same-Day

Jenna & Friends, Season 1 (Monday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Nightly News with Tom Llamas (Daily)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Monday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Leguizamo Does America (Monday)

Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)

The Weeknight on MSNBC (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesdays, bi-weekly)